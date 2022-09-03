The Tailor of the Mafia is a thriller made just for the measure – Spoiler Time

Graham Moore he won Oscar in the 2015 for adapting the script for The Imitation Game ( 2014 ). Of course this led to the studios being interested in his directional and authorial eye. Now he premieres his second project where he writes and directs: The Outfit (The Tailor of the Mafia) .

Alfred Hitchcock He said that suspense consists of providing information to the viewer that the characters in the story ignore. The more details you provide to the audience about the possible fatal fate of the protagonists, you keep them tied to their seat. For this you must have an excellent pen and measure the secrets you can provide without ruining the story.

What is it about? leonard ( Mark Rylance ) is a very secretive tailor in the city of Chicago . He makes bespoke suits and has, by the looks of it, clients who have chosen him for his meticulous attention to detail in each suit. mable ( Zoey Deutch ) is your receptionist whose dream is to get out of there to live the dream of being in Paris . leonard receives visits from the city mafia and serve as a place of communication exchange; This is his way of paying his dues with the gangsters, until one night something goes wrong and the information that there is a snitch comes to the surface, endangering everything that this tailor has built all his life.

Graham Moore already demonstrated his scripting and directing skills in The Imitation Game. It became clear to us that at the age of 30 years you can be an industry prodigy by earning a Oscar so young telling such an important story with such an emblematic character. It excites me in many ways that at his age he can make this type of projects so notable and relevant, because it means that there are filmmakers who are interested not only in being in the industry, but in writing an interesting chapter within the cinema and not going unnoticed .

With The Outfit (The Tailor of the Mafia), Graham Moore again he wants to repeat the formula of his previous project, making a period film, with characters that are not one-dimensional. Create effective suspense by borrowing a scene from TheRope (1948) of Alfred Hitchcock, when the central characters, after murdering their roommate, put his body in a trunk that they will later use as a table to have a casual dinner with the victim’s parents. From there hitchcock He already had us by the seat, as mentioned at the beginning of the review.

Though Graham Moore you have excellent intentions with this McGuffin borrowed from hitchcock, introduces it a little late in the script so that it is fully effective on the viewer; this happens until the second act. Throughout this first part, the director provides us with a character construction on leonard, information that does elliptically close its dramatic arc. However, there are parts where nothing is happening… up to the point of this conflict that will later lead to an effective climax. Due to these good intentions of the director of wanting to create an excellent suspense and write a story with an interesting character (excellently acted by Mark Rylance) is that I think it is a good mafia movie that is effective in terms of what it wants to achieve in the viewer with the evident tension and empathy for its characters.

At the same time, the director and writer try to create an effective gangster movie. However, he only has a few brushstrokes that make him belong to this subgenre. The film focuses more on being a good suspense that knows how to manage its knots and conflicts very well to surprise the viewer with some twists and turns that could have been predictable, but thanks to the director’s scripting skill, this is never noticeable. Graham Moore he knew how to outline a character who only presents the viewer with what he wants him to see, making him think, with all this introduction in the first part of the film, which has given him enough information to deduce the end of the tailor and no. There are moments of tension very well achieved that make your hands sweat and this is thanks to the fact that the story was able to effectively present a protagonist in the mind of the audience.