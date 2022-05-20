‘The tailor of the mafia’, ‘The weapon of deception’ and ‘Mirror, mirror’, premieres this Friday

MADRID, 20 (EUROPE PRESS)

The billboard this Friday, May 20, will bring to theaters the premiere of the thriller ‘The mafia tailor’ and ‘The weapon of deception’ starring Colin Firth. The Spanish films ‘Espejo, Espejo’ and ‘Cinco lobitos’ will also be in theaters along with the documentaries ‘JFK: Caso Revised’ and ‘Juego de assassinas’

From Oscar-winning screenwriter Graham Moore comes ‘The Mob Tailor’ is a thriller in which an accomplished tailor must deploy all his ingenuity against a dangerous group of mobsters to survive a fateful night. Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Simon Russell Beale, Alan Mehdizadeh and Brian Rodger make up the cast.

‘Weapon of Deception’ is based on the bestseller by Ben MacIntyre and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker John Madden with the producers of ‘The King’s Speech’. It tells the extraordinary true story of the most successful military disinformation operation in history that changed the course of World War II. The film stars an all-British cast led by Colin Firth, Oscar winner for ‘The King’s Speech’, who is joined by Emmy winner Kelly Macdonald, Matthew Macfadyen Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn and Jason Isaacs.

Alauda Ruiz de Azúa directs the Spanish film ‘Five Little Wolves’ in which the protagonist has just become a mother and realizes that she doesn’t really know how to become one. When her partner is absent for a few weeks for work, she decides to return to her parents’ house, located in a beautiful coastal town in the Basque Country, and thus share the responsibility of caring for her baby. What Amaia doesn’t know is that, although she is now a mother, she will not stop being her daughter. Laia Costa, Susi Sánchez, Ramón Barea, Mikel Bustamante, embody the protagonists.

Malena Alterio, Santi Millán, Natalia de Molina, Carlos Areces are four employees in crisis who work for the same cosmetics company. They fight for what they want while facing their own reflections in the mirror. Ambition, fear, love and betrayal are mixed in ‘Mirror, Mirror’, a funny comedy about identity directed by Marc Crehuet.

In ‘killer game’, a small town police station becomes the battleground between a professional hitman, a smart rookie cop, and a con man, who seeks refuge behind bars with nowhere else to run. . Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Toby Huss, Ryan O’Nan, Tait Fletcher, Keith Jardine, Vanita Kalra are part of the cast.

Thirty years after director Oliver Stone’s first examination of the assassination of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the filmmaker re-examines the facts in ‘JFK: Case Revisited’. Joined by narrators Oscar Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, as well as a team of forensic, medical and ballistics experts, historians and witnesses, Stone presents compelling evidence that, in the Kennedy case, the “conspiracy theory” has been now become the “fact of a conspiracy”.

‘I don’t love you’ is a film by Lena Lanskih about an aggressive Russian society in which a 14-year-old girl lives in a small provincial town in the Urals region. She collects berries that grow in the wetlands and helps her mother sell them at a street market. She likes choreography classes at school. And she has a baby that no one should ever know about.