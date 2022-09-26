The tailored suit to go to the office is worn in a cut-out version this fall 2022

Everything seems to indicate that the new version of the powerful business suit this season is all about showing a little skin. Are they appropriate for the workplace? No. Are they elegant and sexy? Extremely. Can you wear them for a special occasion? Definitely.

Throughout the hectic September fashion month, we’ve seen celebrities rock the iconic tailored suit but in a cut-out version, which makes traditional tailoring much less ornate. Without tops or covered in sequins, they are ideal to kick off a big night on the town.

At the Tom Ford parade last New York Fashion WeekLori Harvey sat front row with a suede tailored suit brand’s brown, shirtless underneath, and featuring a plunging neckline studded with gold chain necklaces. Va-va-voom! At the Michael Kors show, White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario wore an elegant striped tailored suit of the brand in an asymmetrical, cut-out black bra, revealing her waist. Naturally, both stars accessorized it with extremely sexy dizzying heels.

Christopher Kane Spring-Summer 2023. gorunway Dion Lee Spring-Summer 2023. gorunway

The catwalks have also offered new versions of this stylish trend. For the latest Christopher Kane collection, a gray two-piece was worn shirtless with high slits on the pant leg; at Dion Lee, the blazer was cut short, and the pants finished with ultra-sexy cutouts at the hip. At Michael Kors there were also many skirt suits, proving that a shorter look can also be attractive. So there you have it: Don’t condemn your classic business suit to a life in dimly lit boardrooms. She takes him dancing.

The infallible proof that this two-piece set is brilliant, is taught by Olivia Wilde, who has worn a total look in New York without any mistake in carmine red. We show you how the best dressed in the Big Apple wear these pieces.

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue. com. Adapted by Monica Silveti