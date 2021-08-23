The take-off of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the real economy

It is also thanks to the strong development of social networks and beyond, now so rooted in real life, that cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin, or so-called virtual currencies, have really taken off and have taken on another dimension even in everything that goes. to constitute the so-called real economy.

The phenomenon is so blatantly evident that aspects such as the fact that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are losing momentum has become part of purely anecdotal considerations. In practice, those who believe that cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin are more belonging to a parallel economy rather than to theeconomy real, it is strongly short-sighted with respect to their evident progressive development. Considering them as a marginal aspect, therefore, would be very wrong.

On the other hand, the data speak for themselves. According to recent estimates, several billions of people have made investments in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, as are numerous individuals who have used these virtual currencies to carry out real transactions. Although to most people, this particular universe appears to be closed, in reality, cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin have entered the world of the real economy.

The challenge, therefore, is no longer to organize economic flows in an alternative world to reality, but, rather, to organize a different circulation of money in the real world. In essence, the dimensions are changing. This is why, to better understand what is actually at stake today, we need to broaden the field of references.

The virtual currencies that are emerging today certainly borrow from experiments conducted in different fields and sectors. Although, basically, Bitcoin and other virtual currencies may also appear to come from two originally distinct universes, in fact and in the substance of things, they increasingly tend to fertilize each other.

A sort of alternative counterculture and a new type of marketing, which leads us to ask ourselves what is Bitcoin Prime.

Born as a sort of alternative currencies, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, have, since their origin, manifested a certain taste for self-management and, more generally, a desire to be able to organize themselves freely, outside the control of States and outside the market economy model.

In an all too utopian way, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were created to allow society and, in particular, the internet community, to enjoy sharing and solidarity. All marked by a marked interest in non-commercial exchanges.

Nowadays, this project has moved away from those primary dreams. A strong detachment from everything that, in essence, has allowed virtual currencies to no longer be considered exclusively as alternative currencies. This new vision has, in practice, made it possible to become part of the real economy.

It is precisely in this context that local exchange systems have been developed and tested, which have depicted the first examples of not only alternative currencies. Most of the time, it was a question of commercial systems, which operated within local associations that allowed their members to trade goods and services without resorting to traditional currency.

The original idea was, in a nutshell, to offer a local complement to the national currency, in order to facilitate the exchange of services, especially between people without money. This online model has also been at the center of the monetary ecosystems that have developed on the internet.

In the historical evolution of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, today, we are witnessing a strong development of a particular gear. In this change of dimension, therefore, something radically new is emerging.

In conclusion, all this has allowed the so-called virtual currencies to make a glorious entrance also in everything that represents and represents the real economy.