The tale of Matias Soulé: from Juventus Under 23 to Argentina with Messi | News

The 2003-born striker has not yet made his debut with the first Juventus team, but Scaloni has called him up with Albiceleste

There Juventus who seems to have found the best version of Paulo Dybala, two goals against Zenit in the Champions League, may already have his heir at home. This at least is what transpires from nothing less than from the convocations of Scaloni for Argentina: alongside Joya and Messi, there is also in the list Matias Soulé, striker of the Juventus Under 23 that Allegri has been keeping an eye on for some time. No official presence with the first Juventus team, but it has already arrived there call of the Albiceleste together with other young people on which to build the foundations for the future.

The talent is there and is there for all to see, so much so that Juventus in January 2020 was the fastest to snatch him for free from Velez, mocking other European clubs including Monaco and Milan. Born in 2003, Soulé is an attacking player which has not yet honed a particular role, but which at Continassa is growing visibly. Left-footed, he can play both as a right-footed striker and as a attacking midfielder or second striker, with a good feeling with the network.

Scaloni’s call-up came unexpectedly, but it could also be an incentive for Allegri to take even more account of the Argentine talent, aggregated to the first team for the trip to Naples and deployed in friendlies during the break for the national teams against Cesena and Chieri. With the Juventus Under 23 has to his credit 10 appearances for the Under 23 in Serie C, 3 in the Italian Cup of the category with 2 goals, and 2 in the Youth League with Primavera, with one goal.

With the Juventus has a contract until 2024 with option for a two-year renewal.