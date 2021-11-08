the tale of the night with China Suarez

New, spicy backstories continue to emerge about the night of passion that Mauro Icardi And China Suarez they would spend in a famous hotel in Paris . The escapade would have taken place thanks to the complicity of Icardi’s brother-in-law, Jakob Von Plessen, boyfriend of Zaira Nara : “What I’m about to tell you, neither Wanda nor Zaira know, but Jakob ended up sleeping in the car to cover Mauro – revealed Yanina Latorre during the tv program Los ángeles de la mañana – He will be afraid of Zaira and did not dare to spend a euro to stay in the hotel “. But that night there was another person with them.

Wanda Nara has a house full of cameras: the background on the Icardi-China case

“The complicity comes more from the polo side than from the football side. At first Icardi didn’t talk about it in the locker room, then he did it, but at the beginning he didn’t want to say anything – added Latorre – His name is Facundo Llorente and he is the person who covered Mauro. “” Poor Jackito has no faults, he just found himself in the middle. When Zaira and Wanda left for Milan that weekend, China arrived at the hotel Le Royal Monceau in a room reserved by Mauro in his name; I don’t know if he paid for it or the PSG gives it to him for free. Since the Wanda’s house in Paris it is full of cameras, she would have realized if he had come back alone … “.

Stay up to date and find out everything there is to know about the history between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara