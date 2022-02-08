the talent Jakub Gurecky dies

Still in its infancy, the new motorsport season immediately reveals itself to be the bearer of drama and sadness. Jakub Gureckya promising 16-year-old Czech driver, lost his life after a bad accident in training leaving once again the whole world of two wheels dismayed and speechless.

Who was Jakub Gurecky

Last year’s winner of the Northern Talent CupGurecky was considered one of the most promising faces of the new generation.

Thanks to the four successes (combined with the two second and three third places) obtained on the KTM of the JRT Brno Circuit team, this year the Czech driver should have made his debut and should have made his debut in the Red Bull Rookie Cupan event in which he certainly could have continued to show off his great talent.

Death Gurecky, the announcement on social media

Unfortunately, all this will not happen because Gurecky, while training with a minibike Oh well on the Martin go-kart circuit in Slovakia, he was the victim of an accident which, due to his injuries, proved fatal.

The announcement of the death was given on the same social profile of the pilot with a very touching message.

“Friends, I was very happy to be here with you, I enjoyed it very much, even if it was only for a short time, only 16 years. The dreams I had came true. Have fun and think of me sometimes ”.

Not only Gurecky: many losses in the last period

The engines therefore mourn yet another victim of a world where the risk of losing one’s life often goes hand in hand with the speeds reached on the track.

In this sense, Gurecky is only the latest in a list that in 2021 has grown dramatically with the deaths of Jason Dupasquier (Moto3 rider), Hugo Millan And Dean Berta Vinales (engaged in the Supersport 300 world championship), promises to which just yesterday the name of Jason AguilarMotoAmerica rider who died of a mountain bike accident.

The hope is that this list does not have to be updated in this 2022 which, in its own way, has already reserved a lot of bitterness.

