The Talented Mr. Ripley: Everything you need to know about the new version for TV

It is not yet clear if there will be a version of Freddie Miles, the obnoxious aristocrat who Philip Seymour Hoffmann embodied in the original film. There is also talk of the legend of the big screen, John Malkovichwho has been seen on the set in Venice filming scenes with Scott (interestingly, Malkovich himself played the sociopath in the film Ripley’s Game of 2002).

However, the question that keeps us up at night is who will play Meredith Logue, the stunning textile heiress who has a penchant for wasp-waisted clothes and ball gowns. Or perhaps that role, created specifically for Cate Blanchett in the filmwill not appear in this Ripley’s new version? We may find out soon.

What is the plot of Ripley, the new version of Talented Mr. Ripley?

The official statement of the drama states that this series will follow ‘Tom Ripley, a hustler who manages in the early 60s in New York [y que] he is hired by a rich man to travel to Italy and try to convince his vagabond son to come home’. fans of the novel Patricia Highsmith and the big screen adaptation of Anthony Minghella will be familiar with what happens next: After being introduced to the idyllic life that Greenleaf and Sherwood have built together, ripley gets obsessed with the former and is hurt when Greenleaf seems to prefer the company of his socialite friend Freddie Miles. ripley starts trying on Greenleaf’s clothes and adopting his mannerisms, which mystifies him and ends up causing an explosive confrontation in which -alert of spoilers– Greenleaf is killed.

Ripley then assumes the identity of Greenleaf, he uses his resources and courts the gregarious Meredith Logue, only to run into Sherwood and Miles again. As the net seems to close in around her, Ripley proves there’s nothing she wouldn’t do to keep up appearances.

Who was the director of Ripley?

The eight episodes of Ripley will be written and directed by Steven Zaillianwho was the co-creator of the tense police drama The Night Of and won an Oscar for writing Schindler’s list. His other credits as a screenwriter?: American Gangster, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Irishman and Gangs of New York, which suggests that ripley It will be a hard-edged police drama along the same lines, rather than a light Italian comedy.