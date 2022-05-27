Entertainment

The talents of the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which few know

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 13 3 minutes read

The couple that they knew how to form Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt It was one of the most adored movies in Hollywood history. The actors, who met while filming the film Mr & Mrs Smith, They fell in love and formed a large family together for 14 years. The duo “Brangelina”, a nickname they received during their courtship, welcomed six sons while they were together. Those kids have grown up and are now discovering their passions and talents.

After the divorce between Angeline Y Brad, the children remained mainly with their mother. Is that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne represent the entire world to Jolie so he makes sure to raise them freely and with a lot of love.

Source link

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 13 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Topless and in a thong Sara Maldonado is very happy on the beach

10 mins ago

The 3 best Scarlett Johansson films available on Netflix

11 mins ago

The horoscope of the week from May 27 to June 2, 2022: this astrological sign has a crazy power of seduction

11 mins ago

Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to two decades of television success under the shadow of suspicion | Television

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button