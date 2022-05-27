The talents of the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which few know

The couple that they knew how to form Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt It was one of the most adored movies in Hollywood history. The actors, who met while filming the film Mr & Mrs Smith, They fell in love and formed a large family together for 14 years. The duo “Brangelina”, a nickname they received during their courtship, welcomed six sons while they were together. Those kids have grown up and are now discovering their passions and talents.

After the divorce between Angeline Y Brad, the children remained mainly with their mother. Is that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne represent the entire world to Jolie so he makes sure to raise them freely and with a lot of love.

Although none of the six sons has personal social networks in which they show their day to day, it is common to see them together with Angeline in important events such as the Premier of Eternals and of maleficent 2. On each occasion, the cameras are attentive to the movements and looks of the 3 adopted children and the 3 sons biological children who look more and more like their parents.

Recently, Shiloh has been seen Jolie-Pitt, the fourth daughter of the “Brangelina” clan, dancing to a trending song by Lizzo, proving her talent on the dance floor. However, she is not the only one who has chosen an activity where she can put all her passion, since the other children Jolie-Pitt they also excel in other areas.

The talents of the Jolie-Pitt children

Angelina Jolie I wasn’t with you yet Brad Pitt when she met baby Maddox in Cambodia. It is that the actress of maleficent He traveled to the Asian country in 2001 to make a humanitarian visit. There she visited the orphanage where Maddox was and decided to adopt him to give him a better life.

Today, at 21 years old, the young man has shown his passion for science by studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea, in addition to taking Russian and Korean courses. It was in 2019 that Maddox took his course to study in the Asian country, so he was seen Angeline crying with pride after saying goodbye.

Maddox and Angelina. PHOTO: People en Español magazine.

But that is not all. Maddox has also been involved in the entertainment industry, working as an executive producer alongside his mother on the historical thriller First They Killed My Father.

Zahara is Maddox’s younger sister, who’s former partner Jolie Y pitt adopted. The 17-year-old has shown to be very charming by focusing on community work just like her mother. As if that weren’t enough, Zahara also runs her own jewelry line, the Zahara Collection, donating her profits to shelters for victims of domestic violence. A true heroine!

Zahara Jolie-Pitt. PHOTO: OK Magazine

Pax was born in Vietnam in 2003 and was adopted by Angeline in March 2007, when he was three years old. In 2016 she lent her voice to a character in Kung Fu Panda 3, proving to have talent in acting. Also, during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour Jolie revealed that Pax loves music and his dream is to be a DJ.

Angelina and Pax. PHOTO: E News

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the firstborn of Angeline Y Brad. The young woman who will turn 16 has made it clear that she was born to shine on the dance floor. It is that, for a few months, the teenager has attended the Millennium dance studio, where she practices hip-hop, a discipline that has enchanted her.

Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt

The 13-year-old twins are animal lovers and have raised money for the charity Hope for Paws, selling dog treats together. In addition to being charitable, Vivienne, for her part, showcased her talents in film with her appearance as baby Aurora in maleficent together with his mother, Angeline.