The Taliban behead the mannequins The Ministry of Virtue: remove the heads of women from the windows

Provision after provision, freedom for women in Afghanistan is now a chimera. In these hours, a close egg of the Taliban against female images has arrived: the heads will have to be removed from the mannequins in the shop windows. This is foreseen by a new directive of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice of the province of Herat which, according to the international media, has prohibited the display of the heads of female mannequins in shops claiming that they offend Islam. Aziz Rahman, head of the ministry’s local department, described the mannequins as “statues” to be worshiped, recalling that this is prohibited by Islam. And he announced “severe punishments” for shopkeepers who will not remove the heads of the mannequins.

In recent days, it was decided that in the entire country no woman unaccompanied by a male relative can travel more than 72 kilometers away; furthermore, it is mandatory to wear a full “hijab” that covers the face as well as the head. This is why dozens of women took to the streets to protest: “How can we find a relative to travel with when there is an urgency”? asked one of the protesters quoted by the Afghan news channel Tolo News, adding: “We are not the same women as twenty years ago and we will not remain silent.” The women asked the international community not to forget them, remembering that they represent half of society. To disperse the procession, after a while the police fired into the air. Some reporters and photographers were detained, equipment confiscated and camera images deleted.