“The Taliban do not accept justice imparted by women”: the desperate flight of an Afghan judge who took refuge in Brazil

Julia Braun

BBC News Brazil in São Paulo

image source, LUCAS BORGES/DIVULGAÇÃO AMB Caption, “We brought almost nothing, maybe just one or two changes of clothes,” says Sahar.

When she landed in Brazil with her family, Sahar* only had a suitcase with one or two changes of clothes.

The judge left Afghanistan in a hurry last year, fleeing the Taliban and had to leave everything behind.

Like many other women who held positions in the Afghan judiciary before the fundamentalist group seized power in August 2021, she feared her work could pose a threat to her life and that of her family.

“I had to leave behind everything I built in Afghanistan: my house, my possessions and part of my family,” the judge told BBC News Brazil.

“I had a full life and I lost it all.”

In the last 20 years, 270 women have served as magistrates in Afghanistan. Many of them managed to escape with the help of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ) and took refuge in various countries around the world.

Brazil granted humanitarian visas to seven of these judges and three magistrates. They all arrived in the country last October and were received by the Association of Brazilian Magistrates (AMB).

but around 90 judges are still trapped in their countryhidden.

“Get out of there”

In her account, Sahar details the moments of fear and despair that preceded her flight from Afghanistan.

The judge and her family had to leave their home to hide elsewhere after the Taliban took over.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year.

With the fall of the Afghan government, judges across the country began to be persecuted for their role in the trials and convictions of members of the extremist group during the period of US occupation.

The Taliban even opened prisons across the country, freeing men the magistrates had imprisoned.

The lives of women also changed drastically with the establishment of the regime. Girls were banned from receiving secondary education, the women’s ministry was dissolved, and in many cases female employees were prevented from returning to work.

“Groups like the Taliban, Daesh (Islamic State) and others do not accept justice delivered by women,” says Sahar.

“The situation became really desperate when the Taliban started searching the houses of all the judges. They invaded the Supreme Court and gained access to all kinds of information about ussuch as photos, addresses and documents”.

“That’s when we realized we really couldn’t stay in Afghanistan because it was too dangerous,” he says.

The judge initially took refuge in the house of relatives.

“We were locked in and couldn’t get out. We couldn’t go back to our apartment or take out our things because the Taliban were patrolling our block.”

image source, AFP Caption, After the Taliban seized power in August 2021, thousands of Afghans tried to flee the country.

“It was really hard. I couldn’t cook or wash or do anything, I just thought I had to get out of there“.

Two months passed before Sahar received the news that she was going to be rescued and that she would receive refuge in Brazil.

“We reported our situation to the IAWJ and they contacted several countries seeking help and visas for us judges.”

“When it was my turn, they told me we were going to Brazil.”

The magistrate moved in with her closest relatives. For security reasons, the details of the operation that took them out of Afghanistan and brought them to Brazil were not revealed.

“They said we couldn’t take a lot of things with us, because everything had to be discreet. So we didn’t bring almost anything, maybe just one or two changes of clothes,” Sahar told BBC News Brazil.

“I have to control myself not to cry when I remember the day we left. It was a great misfortune for us”.

“We had a good house, a good salary and our family in Afghanistan and we left everything behind. It was a very bad situation, I can hardly describe it in words.”

Fear for what’s left behind

In her more than four years as a magistrate in Afghanistan, Sahar was primarily involved in criminal cases.

image source, Getty Images Caption, This file image shows a teacher in Afghanistan, where women and girls were excluded from secondary school.

The judge says she is proud of her work, especially in cases involving the safety and well-being of other women.

“There has to be room for women to be judges, because one woman trusts the other. The women who went to court were able to open up more with us,” she says.

“I was very happy at my job. Ever since she was little, she dreamed of being a judge and doing justice for families and children.”

Sahar says he was not involved in judging any cases directly related to the Taliban, but admits that he may have been involved in trials for common crimes committed by members of the group.

“I tried all kinds of cases, like murder, kidnapping, robbery, corruption, family cases.”

Due to his work, he fears for the lives of some members of his family who are still in Afghanistan.

“I’m scared because they have all kinds of data and information about us. could be in danger“, He says.

“When we left Afghanistan they all moved and hid in other places.”

“I talk to them sometimes, but not much because I think our numbers could be being intercepted.”

And even miles away from Afghanistan, Sahar says she still fears for what she left behind.

“Sometimes I’m still scared, because I’m human and I think about things too much.”

life in brazil

Sahar and the other nine magistrates who took refuge in Brazil received humanitarian visas issued on the basis of an interministerial ordinance published in September 2021, by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and of Justice and Public Security.

Between judges and relatives, 26 people arrived in the country last October.

“Everyone arrived in Brazil very scared, worried about safety and not speaking a word of Portuguese,” says Renata Gil, president of the Association of Brazilian Magistrates who coordinated the reception of the families.

In order for them to restart their lives, they all received housing, food and medical care provided by that organization and its partners.

The magistrates and their families are also studying English and Portuguese and their children have obtained scholarships at local schools.

“All the judges we receive have deep scars for everything lived and a great pain for what was lost. It is an intense adaptation process,” says Gil.

“I think of my country”

After an initial period living in military accommodation, Sahar now lives with her entire family in a rented property.

Caption, A view of Kabul.

She was employed as a legal assistant by a law firm, where she investigates immigration-related cases.

The judge says that, before moving to Brazil, she knew very little about the country. “She hadn’t heard much about the people, the culture or the language,” she points out.

And while she is very grateful for the warm welcome and help she has received, Sahar says not a day goes by that she doesn’t think about going home.

“I think about my country, my family and my old job every day. Afghanistan is my homeland and I miss it every day.”

“I can’t say that I am enjoying my time in Brazil, because this situation is not easy at all,” says the judge.

“But we are very grateful for all the help we have received. The people here are very friendly, as are the Afghan people.”

“I hope that everything goes well so that I can return. I know that the situation is not easy, but if Allah wants it, maybe everything will be resolved soon.”

*The judge’s name has been changed to protect her identity and ensure her safety and that of her family.

