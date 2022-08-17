News

“The Taliban do not accept justice imparted by women”: the desperate flight of an Afghan judge who took refuge in Brazil

  • Julia Braun
  • BBC News Brazil in São Paulo

“We brought almost nothing, maybe just one or two changes of clothes,” says Sahar.

When she landed in Brazil with her family, Sahar* only had a suitcase with one or two changes of clothes.

The judge left Afghanistan in a hurry last year, fleeing the Taliban and had to leave everything behind.

Like many other women who held positions in the Afghan judiciary before the fundamentalist group seized power in August 2021, she feared her work could pose a threat to her life and that of her family.

“I had to leave behind everything I built in Afghanistan: my house, my possessions and part of my family,” the judge told BBC News Brazil.

