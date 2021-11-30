The Taliban have asked the EU for help to ensure the functioning of the airports

AGI – The Taliban have asked the European Union for help to ensure the functioning of Afghan airports: the request came during the ‘two days’ of talks that took place over the weekend in Doha. This was announced by the EU diplomatic service, in a statement, adding that the Taliban have also undertaken to allow the departure of those who wish.

“The Afghan delegation confirmed its commitment to guarantee and facilitate the safe passage of foreign and Afghan citizens who wish to leave the country”, the statement read.

“In this regard, the two sides underlined the fundamental importance of keeping Afghan airports open and the Afghan delegation requested assistance in maintaining airport operations”. The Taliban also pledged to respect the promise of a “general amnesty” for compatriots who worked with Westerners during the twenty years of occupation.

The ‘two days’ of meetings with the representatives of the European Union in Qatar is an appointment that is part of the efforts of the fundamentalists to improve their relations with the international community and obtain the lifting of economic sanctions. According to the Kabul version, in particular, the Foreign Minister and leader of the Taliban delegation in Doha, Amir Khan Muttaqi, “decisions have been taken on increasing humanitarian aid and opening European Union offices in Kabul” ; while the main spokesman for the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, added that the European delegation “has promised the continued presence of a humanitarian office in Kabul to provide assistance”.

Muttaqi also confirmed that today and tomorrow he will meet the US delegation to discuss the release of bank assets, humanitarian aid and the reopening of embassies in Kabul.