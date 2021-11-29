The Taliban in Afghanistan are doing worse than expected

This week several newspapers talked about the completion of the first 100 days of the Taliban regime, trying to take stock of how things are going in Afghanistan: they are going wrong, on all fronts, some more unexpected than others. In addition to the very serious humanitarian crisis, defined by a United Nations official as “the worst humanitarian crisis ever seen”, the problems also concern the increase in crime, the growth of the terrorist threat and internal divisions of the Taliban, which make it even more difficult to any country management.

These are all relevant aspects: like when they established their first regime, this summer the Taliban conquered Afghanistan as a very cohesive group and tried to present themselves as a governing force capable of bringing stability to the country. It is also the reason why a part of the population, especially in rural areas, did not oppose their arrival (as had happened in the city). However, things are not going that way.

For decades, Afghanistan has been extremely dependent on foreign aid and funding. Before the arrival of the Taliban, foreign funding supported more than three-quarters of public spending and about 40 percent of GDP, yet half of the population lived below the poverty line.

When the Taliban recaptured the country, funding was cut off and billions of Afghan government dollars deposited in foreign banks were frozen. The consequences were immediately disastrous: to date, in Afghanistan, millions of people suffer from hunger, there are very serious problems of malnutrition and the hospitals still open (many have had to close) are without funds and run by people who do not receive his salary for months.

The most recent story was made this week by the journalist of Afghan origin Yalda Hakim for BBC: the Taliban government is failing to provide the Afghan population with even the most basic services, and according to the World Food Program, the humanitarian aid arriving in the country is a “drop in the ocean” absolutely insufficient to cope with the ongoing humanitarian emergency .

The humanitarian crisis is also reflected in the stability and security of the country, on which the Taliban have always aimed to win the trust of the population. Poverty has caused an increase in crime, with robberies and kidnappings now daily: these are all things that the inhabitants expected to decrease with the arrival of the Taliban, rather than increase.

In all of this, the Taliban seem to have no clear ideas on how to deal with the situation, and are using the humanitarian crisis more than anything else to blame Western countries. In an interview a few days ago at the BBC, the spokesman for the foreign minister of the Taliban government, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said that the Taliban have simply inherited a disastrous situation and that to let millions of people go hungry is first of all the West, which has suspended everyone. funding to the country and refuses to recognize the new government and to adopt an attitude of cooperation and collaboration.

For their part, Western countries are using funding freezes and sanctions as a means of putting pressure on the Taliban to reduce the restrictions on individual freedoms imposed on the population, especially women. It’s a strategy that’s not working, at least for now. In all this, the living conditions of the Afghan population are getting worse and worse.

To aggravate the situation, then, there is the growth of the terrorist threat due to the rivalry between the Taliban and ISIS (ISIS-K, in Afghanistan), which has intensified a lot since the Taliban took control of the country. , and which in recent months has led to dozens of terrorist attacks.

The New York Times he wrote that from mid-September to the end of October alone ISIS-K carried out at least 54 attacks including suicide bombings and homicides: it was one of the periods of greatest activity of the Islamic State in Afghanistan. Hundreds of civilians died in the attacks. The latest attack was a couple of weeks ago, in a mosque in Kabul, and resulted in deaths and injuries. Secunder Kermani, correspondent of BBC in Jalalabad, he also told of daily executions of people suspected of being part of ISIS-K in the streets of the city.

For Afghan civilians, therefore, the arrival of the Taliban did not put an end to the instability and daily attacks that had characterized Afghanistan in the last period of military occupations, as many of them hoped. The growth of the terrorist threat is contributing to deeply undermine the confidence of the population in the Taliban, also because the group is having many difficulties in countering the tactics and guerrilla strategies used by ISIS-K.

Many have expressed themselves on these difficulties in recent weeks, underlining how the Taliban still behave and fight as rebels, rather than as a government.

This was stated by Colin P. Clarke, an analyst with the Soufan Group, a consultancy firm that deals with security, and David H. Petraeus, the retired American general who commanded the international forces in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2011 and who was also director of the CIA. Petraeus said the Taliban are realizing “how much more challenging it is to be a counter-insurgency force than to be a group of rebels.” Tamim Asey, director of the Afghan research institute, shares the same opinion Institute for War and Peace Studies, who told theEconomist that “the transformation from militia to government is costing the Taliban a lot”.

Finally, according to the most recent analyzes, the Taliban government is weakened by a series of internal divisions, which began immediately after the government was formed in September. Among other things, several newspapers reported on a quarrel that broke out in the presidential palace between Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy prime minister of the Taliban government (as well as one of the founders of the group) and Khalil Haqqani, a member of the Haqqani Network (an armed group allied with the Taliban), and the Taliban government. According to some sources, denied by the Taliban, the discussion would even degenerate into a physical clash between the two, who were arguing over the formation of the government. After the quarrel, Baradar disappeared from the public arena for a while – it was thought that he was dead – and then reappeared.

The internal divisions of the Taliban are nothing new: they also existed in the 1990s, but the Taliban had always managed to present themselves as a monolithic and cohesive group in the pursuit of their objectives. However, according to some analyzes, internal divisions worsened especially starting from 2013, with the death of Mullah Omar, the founder of the Taliban movement.

It is difficult to predict how these divisions will evolve. In the meantime, however, Afghans and Afghans say that with the arrival of the Taliban the situation in the country has worsened and that they do not feel safe, while the prohibitions against women increase day by day. Girls over the age of 12 are still prohibited from studying.

