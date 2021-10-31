the Taliban kill two guests, they listened to music

The murderous fury of the Taliban in Afghanistan does not stop. Three militiamen have shot and killed two young men and wounded 10. The reason? They were listening to some music, a practice prohibited by some fringes of radical Islamists, at a wedding party.

It happened in Surkh Rod, in eastern Afghanistan. In Kabul, the spokesman for the Taliban government made it known that the executive opposes such acts of violence. And, according to reports from the BBC, two of the men who shot were arrested. The third bomber, on the other hand, would be wanted.

“The investigations are continuing. Till now it is not clear how this happened Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference. In the ranks of the Islamic emirate no one has the right to get anyone away from music or anything, just to try to persuade him. This is the main way. If someone kills alone, even if he is one of our men, it is a crime and for this he will be tried ».

