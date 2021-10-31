World

the Taliban kill two guests

Photo of James Reno James Reno46 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements





During the first Taliban regime, between 1996 and 2001, the Kabul authorities banned all non-religious music. But since they regained power last August, the so-called “theology students” have not yet legislated on the matter. However, the group was accused of killing a folk singer and destroying instruments. Many singers and musicians have in fact fled from Afghanistan.

“The investigations are continuing. So far it is not clear how this happened – government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference – In the ranks of the Islamic emirate no one has the right to get someone away from music or anything, just to look to persuade him. This is the main way. If someone kills alone, even if he is our man, it is a crime and for this he will be tried. “

Loading...
Advertisements


Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of James Reno James Reno46 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

China and Russia: “Reduced emissions only from 2060” – La Repubblica

4 hours ago

Coinbase Will Accept Dogecoin, the Cryptocurrency Based on Memes, and That Makes It Go up in Value

June 3, 2021

The Duke Who Will Accompany The Queen In Prince Philip’s Place On Her Birthday

June 2, 2021

The Daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Be Called Diana… or Oprah

June 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button