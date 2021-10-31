the Taliban kill two guests

During the first Taliban regime, between 1996 and 2001, the Kabul authorities banned all non-religious music. But since they regained power last August, the so-called “theology students” have not yet legislated on the matter. However, the group was accused of killing a folk singer and destroying instruments. Many singers and musicians have in fact fled from Afghanistan.

“The investigations are continuing. So far it is not clear how this happened – government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference – In the ranks of the Islamic emirate no one has the right to get someone away from music or anything, just to look to persuade him. This is the main way. If someone kills alone, even if he is our man, it is a crime and for this he will be tried. “