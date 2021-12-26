World

The Taliban prohibits women from traveling without a male relative

Yet another step backwards for women’s rights in Afghanistan: the Taliban have announced that from now on they will have to be accompanied by a man from their family for travel over 72 kilometers. “Women will not be able to travel beyond 45 miles (72 kilometers) if they are not accompanied by a family member,” explained a spokesman for the ministry for the promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice, which published the new directive.

The recommendation, which was already circulating on social media, also invites drivers not to accept women in their vehicles if they are not wearing the “Islamic veil”, without however specifying what type of veil. A few weeks ago, the same ministry had asked the country’s televisions to stop broadcasting series in which women play and to impose the “Islamic veil” on journalists who are on the air. The Taliban have not specified what they mean precisely by “Islamic veil”, that is, if it is a simple veil, already worn by most Afghan women, or something more.

