The Taliban show how gender equality can be quickly reversed, Anne Hathaway to the United Nations

United Nations actress and goodwill ambassador Anne Hathaway said today that the world has made great strides in empowering women and girls across all sectors and generations, but there are still some areas that need improvement, such as in Afghanistan where “violent extremism and misogyny” are rampant. .

“We are at a global crossroads with evidence that this is the most promising and most terrifying moment in recent memory. On the one hand, the Generation Equality Forum in Paris resulted in more than 1,000 pledges for action and pledged $ 40 billion for the empowerment of women and girls across all sectors and across generations. On the other hand, the Taliban and Afghanistan are showing us extremely violent misogyny, underlining how quickly progress towards gender equality can be reversed, ”the General Assembly said.

Ms. Hathaway highlighted the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on women and their livelihoods. “All over the world, women have lost their jobs and income to take care of childcare and home education,” she said. “Traditional gendered domestic roles quickly became prevalent,” she said.

Even before the pandemic, he said, globally, women did three times as much unpaid care work as men and “women became the shock absorbers of the crisis” with 59% saying they spent more time in jobs. unpaid domestic workers from the epidemic. to seem.

Hathaway said this scenario needed to change and as the world was beginning to recognize that care work was essential during a crisis, it was important to support this recognition with policies and actions.

“We must support and reward this work appropriately, placing care at the heart of a sustainable and equitable economy. An economy that can support everyone to thrive. We have the opportunity for generations and the imperative to use recovery to shape a better gender economy, a fair and sustainable world. A world that may eventually be immune to inversion. progress, ”said Ms. Hathaway.

“Our actions and decisions define that future now,” he said. “I know today we will hear thought leaders, business leaders and politicians who can help us achieve it. We count on you ”.

Ms. Hathaway was appointed United Nations Women’s Goodwill Ambassador in June 2016. She has worked with numerous NGOs around the world in the field of women’s and children’s rights. He is also a member of the advisory board of the Lollipop Theater Network, an organization that shows films in hospitals for pediatric patients with chronic or life-threatening diseases.