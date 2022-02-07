“The Taliban two hours from Paris”. The Roubaix case angers France

The Taliban’s Afghanistan is “a two-hour drive from Paris”. The candidate of Reconquête at the next French presidential elections, Éric Zemmour, in an open letter published on Le Figaro, comments the shock documentary that has been inflaming the French political debate for a couple of weeks. The images broadcast last January 23 by the television broadcast are discussed Interdite areasOn the canal M6which show the metamorphosis of Roubaixa town of 90,000 inhabitants in the Northern district, which from an industrial center of French Flanders has been transformed into a sort of province of the Islamic Caliphate.

The women are almost all veiled and the traditional shops have been replaced by food and butchers selling meat halal. The hidden cameras of journalists, accompanied by the young activist Amine Elbahi, film faceless toys and soft toys on store shelves, in line with the dictates of Islam that prohibit human representations, books that promote the stoning of women or jihad sold in bookshops and a restaurant, later closed by order of the prefect after the reportage was released, in which the women were confined to a special room.

In the mosques of the city, at least seven, hatred of infidels is preached. And, as we read in the French media, Islamist proselytizing would also have been an association that until February 2021 was also financed with public funds by the mayor Guillaume Delbar, of Emmanuel Macron’s party, La République en Marche, on trial for the story. Elbahi told the microphones of M6 to have warned the mayor on two occasions, in October and November 2020, of the dubious activities carried out by Ambitions and initiatives pour la réussite, the organization in question. The mayor had assured the young activist that he had reported the matter to the prefect, but nothing has changed.

Threats to the authors of the report

In recent days it was Delbar himself who spoke in a press release about the attack on the city and a “caricature” made by those who see “separatists everywhere”. Yet, within a few hours of the documentary being broadcast, the young “roubaisien” who openly denounced the city’s Islamist drift in front of the cameras was overwhelmed by insults and threats of death.

A real tsunami of hatred, with messages arrived via social networks, sms and Whatsapp in which the boy is defined as “kouffar”, that is, unbeliever, as well as being warned that he will soon be “slaughtered and beheaded”. The host of the show, the journalist Ophélie Meunier, was also targeted. Both are under guard, as explained by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who with a tweet promises that he will find “the perpetrators of the threats”.

The complaint: “Here the state has failed”