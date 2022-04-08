Sports

The “tantrum” of Romario Ibarra after leaving the exchange against Tigres

The Tuzos del Pachuca managed to get the victory in their pending match against the Tigres de la UANL, although not everyone in the Hidalgo team ended up very happy, as Romario Ibarra ended up leaving the pitch with a rather negative attitude.

At minute 72 and with the score tied at one goal, Romario Ibarra was replaced by the technical director, Guillermo Almada, to introduce Yairo Moreno in search of refreshing the Hidalgo team’s attack.

However, Ibarra was not very pleased with this decision, because when leaving the field of play he completely ignored his teammate at the moment in which he extended his hand to say goodbye, as normally happens in substitutions.

Moreno was left with his hand outstretched and Ibarra went directly to the bench without saying hello to his coach, being noticeably affected by not finishing the match against the Tigers.

In the end, the Tuzos del Pachuca team managed to take the victory over the felines with a brace from Víctor Guzmán, so Romario’s mood may have changed at the end of the match.

