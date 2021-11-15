the Taproot update arrives, possible smart contracts?

Bitcoin continues to be the focus of analysts and investors with a new price hike followed by news regarding an update that will bring substantial changes.

Taproot is the name that identifies a deep innovation in the Bitcoin blockchain network. Below we will find out what it is, what are all the news and the ancestral effect on the listing of this cryptocurrency.

The evolution of the Bitcoin network

2009 is a date that is remembered by all inventors as the one in which the first block of Bitcoin cryptocurrencies was added to the network, paving the way for profound changes in the commercial field and the spread of innovative technologies such as the blockchain.

The characteristic of this cryptocurrency was that of combine a completely decentralized and independent system. In fact, its creation is linked to an algorithm that is developed online and not by a bank or a State institution.

On the other hand, each transaction is not recorded on a single server, but is shared across the network using an innovative technology such as blockchain. This means that every time a transaction is carried out, it will have to be validated among several computers which are defined as nodes and which perform the function of server.

This way yes guarantees the safety and uniqueness of every single operation: a transaction validated through the blockchain can no longer be modified.

If you look at what the introduction of Bitcoin entailed, you will have to consider both the economic and the technological aspects.

Just consider that its first is not only connected to the fact that it was the first digital currency, but it is the most traded in the world with a capitalization that now exceeds one billion euros and with a high volatility that has led many investors to find themselves suddenly with millionaire portfolios.

A coin introduced on the market on October 5, 2009 with a price below 50 cents of a dollar and which in just over 10 years has reached an all-time high of around $ 69,000.

Investing in Bitcoin in the long term it has proved to be a valid opportunity, but in addition to the economic aspect, this cryptocurrency continues to be the focus of attention for technological innovation.

Here she is current Bitcoin price:

What is Bitcoin’s Taproot Update

It’s a soft fork of Bitcoin, introduced on November 14, 2021, or a slight change that has taken place in the consensus algorithm, which is the basis of this cryptocurrency, an indispensable intervention to continue to maintain the primacy of this cryptocurrency also from a technological point of view .

Thanks to it, the potential of the Bitcoin blockchain is increased, making it increasingly secure, faster and above all suitable for the new evolutions of cryptocurrency networks.

Why was it necessary to intervene on the technological aspect of the most traded digital currencies in the world?

It must be considered that the consensus algorithm on which Bitcoin is based, is defined with the term Proof Of Work, a very innovative system, given that it allows the blockchain to work perfectly, but which has a series of defects, especially as regards scalability.

This term indicates the number of operations that can be completed by the network in a given period of time and that with the Bitcoin system is limited. This is due to the verification mechanism that requires the intervention of the various network nodes, which have the purpose of searching for the consensus algorithm.

An operation that requires a very large amount of energy by the individual nodes that must be equipped with increasingly powerful and advanced hardware. These two factors lead to higher costs for Bitcoin exchanges in addition to the problem of having a network that is unable to process more than a certain number of operations per minute.

A a factor that over time could penalize Bitcoins especially if compared to the network of other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Solana and Ada di Cardano which have developed network systems in which the number of processes, in just one minute, also reaches more than 50,000 transactions and with reduced energy consumption.

The updates of the Bitcoin network are part of the need to adapt to an evolution of the world of cryptocurrencies, today increasingly used to develop systemthe DeFi, or decentralized finance and smart contracts, operations that exploit blockchain technology to speed up a transaction in complete safety.

What does updating the Bitcoin network entail: all the advantages

What has changed in the Bitcoin system with Taproot? First of all, it is important to specify that it is not the first modification to the network of this cryptocurrency, but over the years there have been more interventions in order to evolve it in step with the financial evolution of the market. The novelty of this update was to make the Bitcoin network much more flexible and efficient.

As specified by some heads of major online exchanges, the Taproot update is something that made the Bitcoin network suitable for amplifying a sector such as those of smart contracts, maintaining high security and protecting the privacy of individual transactions. Let’s see what are the news and improvements that have taken place within the Bitcoin network.

Scalability : the concept of efficiency is a very important factor in blockchain networks linked to the ability of individual nodes to process a certain number of transactions in one second. The greater the network’s ability to manage operations and, proportionally, an increase in trading volume will be obtained by increasing the growth of a cryptocurrency. The problem in Bitcoin was the reverse, due to the high volume of transactions which were not handled by the network in time. This means that sometimes you could find yourself waiting for several minutes before seeing your transaction closed, with the effect of seeing the value of the Bitcoin also varied by several percentage points. Today, thanks to the update, you will get greater scalability.

How the market reacted to the Bitcoin update

The Taproot update is presented as a response by the Bitcoin network to the development of new cryptocurrencies that have been conceived with networks that seek to speed up operations and at the same time allow the application of cryptocurrencies to new financial realities.

How did the market react to the Taproot fork? The news of the update was viewed positively by investors, with a sudden increase in trading volumes. In fact, Bitcoin broke through $ 65,000 with a sudden peak at $ 66,000 and then stabilized again on a hypothetical resistance between $ 64,000 and $ 65,000.

A response expected by some analysts, but which disappointed some traders, who expected greater growth, linked to the profound changes that this fork has brought to the network.

We will continue to take care of all cryptocurrency updates the latest updates with price predictions.

