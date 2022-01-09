The TAR revokes the quarantine: Torino-Fiorentina can be played

The Piedmont Regional Administrative Court has suspended the quarantine regime for players negative to the buffer: Torino-Fiorentina will have to be played

Turin-Fiorentina will be played, although it remains to be seen whether tomorrow (as per the original program) or Monday: the Piedmont Regional Administrative Court has in fact suspended the quarantine regime imposed by the ASL on the players who tested negative for the swab. valid only for team group members (players or staff members) who are not vaccinated or who have not completed the primary vaccination course (the first two doses) for at least 14 days. For those who have completed the primary vaccination cycle for more than 120 days and whose Green pass is still valid, the 5-day quarantine remains, provided that at the end of this period they test negative for the swab.

The sentence of the Tar

This is the court ruling: “The ordinance of the ASL must be suspended which, having ascertained that 8 cases of positivity to Covid-19 have occurred in the” Team Group “of Torino FC, has ordered the ban on the removal from the home of all members of the group – prescribing the obligation of isolation for positive swab subjects and, at the same time, the general ban on removal from home for asymptomatic subjects (vaccinated and unvaccinated) – and not only the 8 subjects subjected by law to quarantine, but also the subjects subjected to the self-monitoring regime governed by art. 2 of Legislative Decree 229 of 2021, not allowing the Torino FC team to “get on the bubble” according to the procedures established by the circular of the Ministry of Health of 18 June 2020, with the consequence that the Torino Calcio team cannot take part in the matches of the championship scheduled for January 6, 2022 and January 9, 2022 (1) “.