The tarot reveals the future love of Belinda

Photo of James James57 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Belinda He never ceases to surprise and summon his fans with every step he takes. She has already settled in Spain, where she is part of the cast of Bienvenidos a Eden, a new fiction by Netflix. And at a high point in her dizzying life, Belinda found time to go to a fortune-teller, even if it’s just a skecht for Netflixto know through tarot some details of his loving and personal future.

It was last February that Belinda and Christian Nodal communicated their sentimental separation, which surprised some, but not so much others. The couple already had some difficulties reconciling the hard and intense schedule of both, and beyond the emotional bond that united them, the two appealed to extreme pragmatism to relaunch their careers.

