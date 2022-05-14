The tarot reveals the future love of Belinda

Belinda He never ceases to surprise and summon his fans with every step he takes. She has already settled in Spain, where she is part of the cast of Bienvenidos a Eden, a new fiction by Netflix. And at a high point in her dizzying life, Belinda found time to go to a fortune-teller, even if it’s just a skecht for Netflixto know through tarot some details of his loving and personal future.

It was last February that Belinda and Christian Nodal communicated their sentimental separation, which surprised some, but not so much others. The couple already had some difficulties reconciling the hard and intense schedule of both, and beyond the emotional bond that united them, the two appealed to extreme pragmatism to relaunch their careers.

In his contact with the fortune-teller, Belinda She spoke of the strong bond that united her to one of her loved ones, her grandmother. And he remembered her last moments with her, before embarking on the new project of Netflix: “The person I have loved the most in my life was my grandmother. She lived right here in Madrid and she always took me to the casino, to bingo. Justo passed away a year ago when I started working on this “Welcome to Eden” project, I arrived two days and two days later she was gone and I couldn’t say goodbye to her and tell her that I was working here, it was her biggest dream,” she recalled. excited, in the session tarot.

What awaits Belinda in love, according to the tarot

Belinda and Nodal separated 3 months ago

In this meeting with the seer, there are three cards that came out of the deck and that can come to define the future of Belinda: The Lovers, the Chariot and the Empress. The tarot reader In general, he predicted good luck for her in her next steps, especially in matters of love. As was evident, here the questions jumped to Belinda.

“Am I going to have a Spanish boyfriend?” The Mexican consulted, to which the expert replied that she will have many romantic outings with people; but that he will definitely not have a partner, at least in Spain. According to what the tarot, for Belinda The best thing is not to get complicated with things and let everything flow.