The TAS leaves Russia without the World Cup in Qatar

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) today rejected the appeal filed by the Russian Football Union (UFR) to suspend its national football team due to the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The CAS refused to postpone the World Cup playoff dispute, in which Russia was to receive Poland first in Moscow on March 24, the UFR reported in a statement.

“In this way, the TAS refused to satisfy all the requests presented by the UFR,” he added.

This decision means, in fact, the exclusion of Russia from the World Cup in Qatar.

In the event of victory over Poland, the Slavic team had to face the winner of the clash between Sweden and the Czech Republic at home on March 29.

Those three rivals had been opposed to playing with Russia in rejection of its military intervention in Ukraine, condemned by the majority of the international community.

Russia, who reached the quarterfinals at the 2018 World Cup, were second in Group H behind Croatia, who snatched the lead in the final qualifying match.

The coach, Valeri Karpin, called for the friendly matches that his team will play this week only footballers who play in the Russian league.

Karpin, who left Rostov in mid-2021 to take over the reins of the national team, has advocated an end to Russian military intervention.

Among the Russian internationals, Dinamo Moscow striker Fyodor Smolov rejected the war and expressed his appreciation for Ukraine on social media.