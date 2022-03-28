The tattoo that Pete Davidson has done for Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has a candle with Kim Kardashian’s face on his nightstand.

The multiple dates and the number of times that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have spoken publicly about each other have made it quite clear to us that the relationship they began last November is more than official. We cannot say that this courtship will be eternal, but there is something between them that will be: the tattoos that Pete has done in honor of his girlfriend. Kim’s name on the comedian’s chest set off all the alarms among the fans, although the businesswoman clarified that it was not an ink tattoo as such, but that it has been marked with fire so that it is in relief and cannot be removed .

But this is not the only mark on the skin that Davidson has in honor of the businesswoman. She herself has confirmed that there are several. However, her favorite is one that says: “My girlfriend is a lawyer”. And yes, since little by little the couple is publishing more about them on social networks, finally we could see the tattoo about Pete Davidson’s collarbone and that Kim Kardashian loves so much. Sight!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In case you didn’t know –and it may seem strange to you due to his undeniable fame–, the reality TV superstar is getting closer to becoming a lawyerthe profession you have always wanted to exercise and which was instilled in him by his father, Robert Kardashian, an iconic jurist who was the one who really launched the whole family to fame.

In fact, recently, Kim has revealed that her dream is to set up a successful law firm. We assume that Pete Davidson is fully aware of the illusion that his partner feels about being a lawyer one day and has not found a better way to motivate her to fulfill his goal than by tattooing that phrase.

