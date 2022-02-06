the tax authorities arrive precisely because you paid for it

The car tax returns in 2022 and controversies are already taking place, but the tax authorities do a surprising thing.

The car tax is one of those taxes that Italians detest and that had received a moment of respite during the covid. But now that moment of pause is over and the stamp duty has to be paid regularly. The Italians want to catch up with the tax authorities but something a bit paradoxical is happening. The protagonist is precisely the machine of tax assessments. But let’s see what happens. In Italy there are few exempt from car tax. These are only cars used for the transport of the disabled, vintage cars and electric cars. Everyone else must necessarily pay this tax and be careful of the deadline. In fact, the expiry of the car tax is the last day of the month following that of registration.

The paradox of who pays it

For example, the first date of 2022 expired on January 31, that relating to cars registered in December and so on. Those who have not paid it would do well to get back in good standing because the more time you let go, the more you have to pay interest. Even after three years there is also the withdrawal of the plates. But many Italians pay him regularly and this does not, however, exempt them from being targeted by the tax authorities. It is a paradox that arises from the fact that today the Tax Authority also thanks to the freedoms recently granted by the privacy guarantor, it has much more control over the various expenses incurred by the taxpayer. If the costs of road taxation, maintenance, purchase and operation of a car appear too burdensome, in proportion to the income of that taxpayer, the checks can be triggered.

Maybe that taxpayer isn’t hiding any income from the taxman.

He simply bears the expenses for that car while saving on something else, but that does not exempt him from checks.