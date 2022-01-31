the tax authorities clarify the extension for single-family homes

Arriving close to a peremptory deadline, everyone’s interest in the effects of a certain deadline always begins to awaken. This is the case of the application deadline envisaged for superbonus driving interventions, if the beneficiary is a natural person. We are therefore talking about single-family buildings whose extension to 31 December 2022 has been foreseen provided that at least 30% of the total intervention has been completed by 30 June 2022.

Superbonus 110% and single-family: how is 30% of the total intervention calculated?

On the extension beyond June 30, 2022 for single-family homes, art. 119, paragraph 8-bis of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) provided for “For interventions carried out on real estate units by natural persons referred to in paragraph 9, letter b), the 110 percent deduction is also due for expenses incurred by 31 December 2022, provided that as of 30 June 2022 they have been carried out you work for at least 30 percent of the total intervention“.

On this “30% of the total intervention” we tried a few days ago to give an answer in the article “Superbonus 110%: how, for what and who certifies 30% as at 30 June 2022?”. However, we expected a clarifying intervention from the Revenue Agency which promptly arrived with the FAQ of January 28, 2022.

The FAQ of the Revenue Agency

In particular, the tax authorities answered the following question:

Confirmation is requested that for the calculation of 30% of the total works, a threshold that allows the natural person to incur expenses deductible at 110% in single-family units pursuant to article 119 of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020, this percentage should be “commensurate with the overall intervention considered” (response to ruling no. restructuring costs deductible at 50%). Should expenses for non-subsidized interventions also be included?

The Revenue Agency, confirming the contents of our in-depth analysis, clarified that “given the formulation of the rule, the aforementioned percentage was commensurate with the overall intervention considered and not only with the works admitted to the Superbonus“.

Going into more detail, 30% must be commensurate with the totality of work planned within the construction site and, therefore, of the building title or communication presented.