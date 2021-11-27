the tax authorities confirm the misalignment

Superbonus 110% for the driving interventions carried out on the common parts of a condominium or a multi-family building from 2 to 4 independently stacked real estate units with a single owner and for the towed interventions carried out on the individual real estate units have the same time horizon for the use of the tax benefit ?

Superbonus 110% and time horizon: the response of LavoriPubblici.it

I had already answered the question in the Superbonus 110% article: the deadline for condominiums and natural persons in which I had substantially highlighted a regulatory misalignment between the deadlines set for all beneficiaries and the exceptions established only for condominiums and multi-family buildings with a single owner (art 119, paragraph 9, letter a) of Law Decree no. 34/2021) and IACP (Article 119, paragraph 9, letter c) of Law Decree no. 34/2021).

Thesis resulting from a simple reading of art. 119 of the Relaunch Decree and by the fact that the law, apart from photovoltaics, does not provide for any temporal exception for towing and towed interventions, nor does it stipulate that the time horizon of the towed vehicles follows that of the towed ones.

Hence the fact that while (to date) a condominium or the natural person who owns a multi-family building from 2 to 4 ui can intervene on the common parts until 31 December 2022, for towed works carried out by the natural person who wants to intervene on the single real estate unit, the expiry date is currently set at 30 June 2022.

Thesis that has generated criticisms, anathemas and counter-analyzes that are technically correct but without a legal basis.

Superbonus 110% and time horizon: new response from the Revenue Agency

To confirm my thesis, the Revenue Agency, Regional Directorate of Emilia Romagna, once again thought about it, responding to question no. 909-1875 / 2021, which allows us to deepen the subject.

In the present case we are faced with a building consisting of three residential units and an appurtenant unit, jointly owned by two individuals. Therefore to one of the two beneficiaries indicated in letter a), paragraph 9, art. 119 of the Relaunch Decree and for which the previous paragraph 8-bis provides:

For interventions carried out by natural persons referred to in paragraph 9, letter a), for which at least 60 per cent of the work had been carried out on 30 June 2022, the 110 per cent deduction is also due for expenses incurred by 31 December 2022. For interventions carried out by condominiums referred to in paragraph 9, letter a), the 110 percent deduction is also due for expenses incurred by 31 December 2022. For interventions carried out by the subjects of referred to in paragraph 9, letter c), for which work has been carried out on 30 June 2023 for at least 60 percent of the total intervention, the 110 percent deduction is also due for expenses incurred by 31 December 2023 .

The rule has provided in this paragraph 3 exceptions to the deadline of 30 June 2022 for the interventions carried out:

from apartment buildings – December 31, 2022;

by natural persons, outside the exercise of a business, art or profession, with reference to interventions on buildings consisting of two to four distinctly stacked real estate units, even if owned by a single owner or jointly owned by several natural persons – 31 December 2022 if at 30 June 2022 they have carried out works for at least 60% of the total intervention;

by the IACPs – 30 June 2023 or 31 December 2023 if at 30 June 2023 they carried out works for at least 60% of the total intervention.

The Revenue Agency confirms that, in the presence of all the legal requirements, the time horizon for the use of the superbonus is:

for the towing and towing interventions on the common parts of the building : in relation to expenses incurred up to 30 June 2022; and also in relation to the expenses incurred from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022 in the event that at 30.06.2022 work has been carried out for at least 60%;

: in relation to expenses incurred up to 30 June 2022; and also in relation to the expenses incurred from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022 in the event that at 30.06.2022 work has been carried out for at least 60%; for the towed interventions on individual real estate units: in relation to expenses incurred up to 30.06.2022.

The Inland Revenue also reminds that the costs for the driving interventions must be made within the time frame of validity of the concession; the costs for towed interventions must be incurred during the period of validity of the subsidy and in the time interval between the start date and the end date of the works for carrying out the towing interventions.

Therefore, the temporal misalignment between the interventions on the common parts and the interventions on the individual real estate units of the same building is confirmed. While understanding the problems of an operational nature that could derive from it, highlighted on several occasions also by the specialized press, it is believed that the current legislation does not allow for a different conclusion.

The limit of the two real estate units

Another aspect clarified by the Revenue Agency, always on the same multi-family building, concerns the limit of “two real estate units” provided for by paragraph 10, art. 119 of the Relaunch Decree.

Paragraph 10 provides:

The natural persons referred to in paragraph 9, letters a) and b), may benefit from the deductions referred to in paragraphs 1 to 3 for interventions carried out on the maximum number of two real estate units, without prejudice to the recognition of deductions for interventions carried out on common parts of the building.

The Inland Revenue confirms that the limit of “two real estate units” is always related to the natural person, not to the properties. In other words, the aforementioned limit:

it does not mean that of all the real estate units of which a subject is owner / co-owner or in any case “entitled” for the purposes of the concession, only two can be subject to superbonus interventions;

but that every natural person can take advantage of the superbonus for expenses incurred on a maximum of two real estate units.

This limitation, in essence, does not operate with reference to the expenses incurred for interventions aimed at energy saving carried out on the common parts of the building, as well as for anti-seismic interventions. This limitation is not related to the properties subject to the interventions, but to the taxpayers affected by the concession. Therefore, in the case represented by a person who has already used the subsidy for the energy redevelopment of two properties, the same will not be able to benefit from the Superbonus with reference to energy redevelopment interventions carried out on another property of which he is 50% co-owner.

The other co-owner will be able to benefit from the Superbonus, in relation to the expenses incurred, if he has not, in turn, already benefited from the subsidy for energy efficiency interventions carried out on two other real estate units.