The tax authorities’ eye on the Superbonus: this is how the checks are triggered

The new 2022 Budget Law contains further innovations on the subject of Superbonus in addition to those we have already written on Giornale.it. In practice, the Revenue Agency may have preventive checks if there is a risk profile by suspending communications of credit assignments with options exercised by the taxpayer for up to 30 days.

What changes on the controls

As reported by Ipsoa, if the risks are confirmed, the communication can be considered not made; conversely, if the control does not confirm the risks, the communication will produce its effects. At the end of the 30 days the suspension will be removed but it is good to clarify that the preventive checks “ they do not represent a substantial control of the facilitation, nor of the regularity of the communication “. The regulations on controls are established by the new article 122-bis of the Relaunch decree which contains provisions on the” preventive supervision “functions as we have just described but the powers of the Financial Administration on previous credit transfer transactions remain unchanged and subsequent to the norm.

Tax checks

There are four points, or macro areas, that allow the Revenue Agency to operate on preventive control: the first we have listed and is the suspension no later than 30 days “ of the communications of the assignment of credit and of the options exercised by the taxpayer for the methods of using the deduction (Article 122-bis, paragraph 1) “. Subsequently, if the control proves to be regular and compliant, the suspension period immediately ceases without the risks being confirmed. On the contrary, if the risks exist, the communication is not considered to have been made and the outcome of the control is communicated to the subject who transmitted the communication.

The third aspect concerns the financial administration which, as he writes Ipsoa, “ verifies all receivables relating to the assignments for which the communication is considered not to have taken place (i.e. when the risks are confirmed) “. Finally, the fourth point includes intermediaries (banks, post offices and anti-money laundering institutions) who do not acquire credit when dealing with suspicious transactions for which reporting and abstention are immediately triggered. understand when you are faced with a suspicious transaction? It happens when you discover the fictitious nature of the credits, if there is the presence of the person who transfers the credit by paying with money of possible illicit origin and when the financial activity is carried out illegally “ by subjects without the required authorizations who carry out multiple credit purchase transactions from a wide range of assignors “.

The controls of the GdF

To combat all the frauds of the 110% superbonus and other tax bonuses, the Guardia di Finanza has enlarged its databases with the help of the “Prisma” portal (Application Monitoring Collection Portal) and also with the help of “Monic” (Compensation Monitoring). These technological tools will be able to better target the work of the Fiamme Gialle thanks to the reconstruction of the data of each individual taxpayer from the transfers to the amounts up to the type of credits both as regards tax credits on tax bonuses, and for the undue offsetting of the credits of ‘sets themselves.

These forms of control are new and will be added to those already active on non-repayable contributions desired by economic operators and on bank loans guaranteed by state entities.