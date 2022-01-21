Good-natured warnings: from holiday bonus to the additional IRES, every irregularity and every amount has its own tax codealso for the partial payment.

The Revenue Agency, with the resolution number 5 of January 19, 2022has given the green light to use 73 new sequences of digits to be indicated in model F24 to pay a portion of the total amounts requested through the communications sent pursuant toarticle 36-bis of Presidential Decree no. 600/1973.

In the text of the document all instructions for the recipients of amicable notices who must proceed with the payment.

Amicable notices, from the holiday bonus to the additional IRES: the tax code for partial payment

In the statements the numerous ones have found space tax news introduced, many related to the Covid emergency, and consequently also on these measures the automated checks.

In case of inconsistencies, i recipients of good-natured notices, or the communications sent pursuant to article 36-bis of Presidential Decree no. 600/1973, can proceed with the payment of the requested amounts even partially.

To allow taxpayers to get in good standing, in the package of tax codes to be used for the payment of a share of the total amount are inserted 73 new sequences of digits affecting several bonuses, tax credits and taxes.

In particular, with the resolution number 5 of January 19, 2022 a tax code for the different types of partial payment related to:

Tax credit for royalties leasing shops and shops ;

; Holiday bonus – recovery of the discount applied by tourist accommodation companies, agritourisms, bed & breakfasts and the transferred credit;

– recovery of the discount applied by tourist accommodation companies, agritourisms, bed & breakfasts and the transferred credit; Tax credit for adaptation of work environments ;

; Tax credit in favor of publishing companies of newspapers and periodicals registered in the register of communication operators for the acquisition of digital services ;

; Investment tax credit in new capital goods ;

; Investment tax credit in research and development ecological transition, technological innovation 4.0 and other innovative activities;

ecological transition, technological innovation 4.0 and other innovative activities; Tax credit for the capital strengthening of medium-sized enterprises;

of medium-sized enterprises; Tax credit disinfection and purchase of protection devices;

and purchase of protection devices; Withholding taxes on pensions and income from employees and similar, made after the related adjustment at the end of the year;

Withholding taxes on pensions and compensation of employees and similar operated after the related year-end balance, accrued in the Aosta Valley and paid out of the region itself;

operated after the related year-end balance, accrued in the Aosta Valley and paid out of the region itself; Withholdings on pensions and compensation of employees and similar, made after the related balance at the end of the year, paid in the Valle d’Aosta region and accrued outside the region itself;

Additional IRES for financial intermediaries;

for financial intermediaries; Additional IRES on income deriving from activities under concession;

Substitutive tax on the positive revaluation balance;

on the positive revaluation balance; Substitute tax on the higher value attributed to the revalued assets;

Substitute tax on the positive balance of revaluation – hotel and spa sectors.

All the tax codes in the document available below.

Revenue Agency – Resolution no. 5 of 2022, Tax code table Establishment of tax codes for the payment through forms F24 and F24 EP of the sums due following the communications sent pursuant to article 36-bis of Presidential Decree no. 600/1973

Amicable notices, from the holiday bonus to the additional IRES: the tax code to be included in the F24 form for partial payment

As usual, the document published byRevenue Agency also provides the instructions that the recipients of good-natured notices must follow for the compilation of form F24 used to proceed with the partial payment.

In particular, the tax code of reference must be indicated in the section “Treasury”, corresponding to the sums indicated in the column “Amounts due paid”.

In order to correctly address the payment, it is also necessary to report the following data in the dedicated fields:

deed code;

full reference year, e.g. 2022.

Information can be found in communication received.

In conclusion, the Revenue Agency specifies:

It should be noted that i tax codes 959F, 960F, 961F, 962F, 963F, 964F, 965F, 966F and 967F they can also be used in the F24 EP model. “.

And also in the case of the Model F24 Public Entities the tax code must be entered in correspondence with the sums indicated in the column “Amounts due paid”.

The field “section” must be enhanced with “Treasury” (F value); the field “Deed code” and the field “Reference B” instead they must host the deed code and the reference year.

All the details in the full text of the resolution number 5 published on January 19, 2022.