Sanitation bonus: 6951 and the tax code that the beneficiaries must indicate in the model F24 to use in compensation the tax credit equal to 30 percent of expenses incurred from June to August 2021.

After confirming that the 200 million euros available are sufficient to fully recognize the amounts requested, up to a maximum of 60,000 euros, theRevenue Agency provided the instructions to follow to benefit from the discount with the resolution number 64 / E of 11 November 2021.

Sanitation bonus 2021 Eligible expenses Period covered by the concession Maximum amount Tax credit of 30 percent of eligible expenses Costs incurred for the sanitation of the environments and tools used, as well as for the purchase of personal protective equipment and other devices designed to ensure the health of workers and users, including the costs for the administration of tampons for COVID19 June, July, August 2021 60,000 euros

Sanitation bonus 2021: the tax code to use it in compensation

The performing business activities, arts and professions, non-commercial entities, but also the non-hotel accommodation facilities non-entrepreneurial, which are entitled to 2021 sanitation bonus they have two ways to use them:

the sums can be used in the tax declaration relating to the tax period of incurring the expense;

relating to the tax period of incurring the expense; but also in compensation pursuant toarticle 17 of the legislative decree 9 July 1997, n. 241, from 11 November, the working day following the publication of the measure with which the percentage was established to calculate the value of the benefit.

To allow taxpayers to use the tax credit for the costs of sanitation and purchase of personal protective equipment and tampons, the Revenue Agency established, with resolution 64 / E of 11 November, the tax code to be indicated in model F24.

2021 sanitation bonus tax code Name 6951 TAX CREDIT SANITATION AND PURCHASE OF PROTECTIVE DEVICES – article 32 of the decree law 25 May 2021, n. 73

Beneficiaries can view the tax credit usable through your own fiscal drawer, accessible from the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website.

2021 sanitation bonus: tax code 6951 for use in compensation: instructions

The provision number 309145 of 2021 gave the green light to use without reduction of the sanitation bonus foreseen byarticle 32 of the Sostegni bis Decree.

In line with the established rules, after the closing of the time window for the submission of applications on November 4, 2021, the Financial Administration compared the resources available and requests received and confirmed the ability to benefit from full amounts.

As usual, with resolution no. 64 of 11 November 2021, the Revenue Agency also provided the instructions to follow to proceed with the compilation of model F24.

The section to refer to is that “Treasury”. The tax code 6951 “Tax credit for sanitation and purchase of protective devices – article 32 of the decree law of 25 May 2021, n. 73 “ must be indicated:

corresponding to the sums indicated in the column “Compensated credit amounts” ;

; or in the column “Amounts due paid” in cases in which the taxpayer must proceed with the repayment of the facility.

The field “Reference year” of the F24 form must always report the value “2021”.

In full text of the resolution of the Revenue Agency all the instructions to follow for use in compensation of the sanitation bonus.