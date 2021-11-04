the tax codes for compensation

Non-repayable contributions, the Revenue Agency establishes i tax codes to be included in model F24 for compensation sums for VAT numbers with revenues between 10 and 15 million euros.

There resolution number 63 / E of 3 November 2021 distinguishes three different sequences of figures, based on the amounts of the application.

At the choice of the applicant, the sums of the facility provided for by Sostegni bis decree they can be used as compensation.

The how to fill in the F24 form they are reported in the practice document of the Revenue Agency.

Non-repayable contributions, VAT numbers with revenues between 10 and 15 million: tax codes are ready for compensation

THE tax codes of the non-repayable contributions for VAT numbers with revenues between 10 and 15 million euros, they were established by resolution number 63 / E of 3 November 2021 of the Revenue Agency.

Revenue Agency – Resolution number 63 of November 3, 2021 Establishment of tax codes for the use in compensation, through form F24, of the non-repayable contribution referred to in article 1, paragraph 30-bis, of the decree-law of 25 May 2021, n. 73, converted, with modifications, by the law of 23 July 2021, n. 106.

On choice of the taxpayerin fact, it is possible to take advantage of the facilitation provided by the Sostegni bis decree in compensation through form F24.

The tax codes must be entered within the model established by the practice document of the Revenue Agency.

To establish the rules for accessing the facility provided for by the Sostegni bis decree was the provision of 13 October by the Revenue Agency.

This provision approved on template to be used, the relative instructions and the Technical specifications.

The practice document also defined the expiration for the electronic submission of applications, which is set at December 13, 2021.

The resolution, al point 4.4 has established the following:

“Upon specific irrevocable choice of the applicant, they can be recognized, in their entirety, as tax credits, to be used exclusively in compensation pursuant to article 17 of legislative decree no. 241, by submitting the F24 form through the telematic services made available by the Revenue Agency. The aforementioned tax credits will be usable only after the checks on the results of the application and after the communication of recognition of the contributions shown in the reserved area for consultation of the results of the “Invoices and Considerations” portal. “

In line with what has been established, the special tax codes.

Non-repayable grants: how to fill in the F24 form for compensation

The how to fill in the F24 form they are reported in the practice document of the Revenue Agency.

To use the facilitation in compensation, the tax codes shown in the summary table.

Tax code Description 6948 Non-repayable contribution Sostegni-bis Decree – tax credit to be used as compensation – art. 1, c. 30-bis, lett. a), Legislative Decree no. 73 of 2021 6949 Non-repayable contribution Sostegni-bis Decree – tax credit to be used as compensation – art. 1, c. 30-bis, lett. b), Legislative Decree no. 73 of 2021 6950 Non-repayable contribution Sostegni-bis Decree – tax credit to be used as compensation – art. 1, c. 30-bis, lett. c), Legislative Decree no. 73 of 2021

The tax codes must be indicated in the section “Treasury”.

There column of reference is that relating to “Compensated credit amounts”.

In field “Reference year” the year in which the non-repayable grant was recognized must be entered. The format to use is “YYYY”.

To check the amount of the contribution that can be used as compensation, you must enter the section “Tax drawer”, accessible from the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website.

You will have to follow the link “VAT credits / reductions that can be used”.

If the amount of the contribution used in compensation, even taking into account previous uses, is higher than the amount recognized, the model F24 And discarded.

The resolution also refers to the provisions of the provision regarding the spontaneous return of the contribution non-repayable fund not due, paid by crediting a current account or used in compensation.

Specifically, it is envisaged that:

the sums due by way of restitution of the contribution paid not due , in addition to interest and penalties, are paid at the entrance to the state budget in the manner referred to in Article 17 of Legislative Decree no. 241/1997, excluding the compensation provided;

, in addition to interest and penalties, are paid at the entrance to the state budget in the manner referred to in Article 17 of Legislative Decree no. 241/1997, excluding the compensation provided; the subject who perceived the contribution not due in whole or in part , even following renunciation, it can regularize the undue receipt by spontaneously returning the contribution and the related interests, in the manner referred to in the previous point, paying the related penalties by applying the reductions referred to in Article 13 of Legislative Decree no. 472/1997;

, even following renunciation, it can regularize the undue receipt by spontaneously returning the contribution and the related interests, in the manner referred to in the previous point, paying the related penalties by applying the reductions referred to in Article 13 of Legislative Decree no. 472/1997; the payments are made by filling in the form F24 Elide according to the indications and specific tax codes, summarized in the following table, envisaged by resolutions no. 24/2021 and n. 48/2021.



