The tax evaders steal 8.6 billion

Fewer tax evaders. But tax dodgers take over 8 and a half billion euros a year from public coffers, which sounds like a joke but means less money for health care, schools, roads and many other public services.

Although the problem as a whole has a smaller dimension in Veneto than in most of the rest of Italy, even in our region tax evasion tends to decrease. In fact, between 2014 and 2018, it fell by 722 million euros (-7.7%), reaching 8.6 billion euros. Taking into consideration the total incidence of the economy not observed on the added value of all the regions of Italy, Veneto occupies the fifth from last place paired with Emilia Romagna with a percentage equal to 11.2. We are among the most virtuous regions of Italy and are preceded by only Friuli Venezia Giulia (10.9%), the autonomous province of Trento (9.8%), Lombardy (9.6%) and, finally, the autonomous province of Bolzano (8.4%). The Italian average is 13.1%. In the South, on the other hand, we see the most critical situations: again in 2018 Calabria, for example, recorded a percentage of the economy not observed on the regional added value equal to 21.3. The situation in Campania was also “heavy”, with a weight of the underground economy equal to 19.8%, immediately after we find Sicily with a black economy of 19.3%.

In Italy, tax evasion totals at least 80 billion euros and, finally, it seems destined to decrease in the coming years as well. The Italian financial administration, in fact, seems to have managed to find the right way to fight it effectively.

“Between tax compliance, split payment and, starting from 2019, by means of electronic invoicing, a number of taxpayers, including hardened tax evaders – say from the Cgia of Mestre, which carried out the study on tax evasion – who received payments by the State for a service or work rendered and then not paying VAT and, finally, the professionals of the so-called ‘carousel fraud’, were induced to repent. Not only; even the slight decrease in taxes recorded in recent years has certainly had a positive effect on the revenue front. Although it is still completely insufficient, the reduction in the tax burden has helped to reduce evasion, especially what is called survival in the jargon ”.

“If we are able to fight the shadow economy more effectively, we will also make the e-commerce giants in our country pay taxes, we will be able to effectively cross-reference the 161 tax databases owned by the financial administration and, finally, we will see a serious tax reform that structurally cuts the burden of taxes on all taxpayers – still say from the study office of the trade association – it cannot be excluded that within the next four to five years the tax evasion in Italy could even be reduced by half, thus aligning itself with the European average. Obviously, everyone’s contribution is needed and if many taxpayers have begun to behave correctly towards the tax authorities, it is also because in recent years those who have been called to spend public money have finally begun to do so wisely. Of course, there is still waste and squandering, God forbid, however evasion is also countered by rationalizing public spending ”.