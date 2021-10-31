The “tax freeze” hoax in the Green Pass to force you to pay taxes

There is a theory about an alleged “tax freeze” in the Green Pass, which would render it invalid if any sums owed to the state, taxes or fines were not paid. A sort of conspiracy theory, for which green certification was not introduced for health purposes, but for an obsessive and forced control against tax evasion. This theory does not hold up, above all because it is technically inapplicable for how the national IT system of our Green Pass is structured.

For those in a hurry

There are no regulatory references that report the introduction of a “tax block” in the Green Pass.

There is no revocation list for individual Green Passes in Italy.

To block a single Green Pass, all those generated with the same private key must be revoked (we talked about it in the article on Adolf Hitler’s fake certificate).

Analyses

On October 29, 2021, the Facebook page I AM populist publish a post containing the following text:

FOR THE FAVORITE OF THE GREEN PASS One day you show up at the cinema with your nice green pass, but the reader doesn’t accept it. They try again, nothing, it does not detect it. You don’t see the movie. You get pissed off. The next morning you go to the pharmacy where they gave you the greenpass, even the pharmacist can’t figure out what’s wrong with your green passport. Then go to the USL. And they see that there is a block in your greenpass and tell you to contact the city. And there you find out what happened. “You sir, you haven’t filed your tax return!” “And what does this have to do with the greenpass?” “With the last DPCM, the tax block was included in the green pass!” So you call your accountant, you insult him, you tell him that you have the green pass blocked. The poor guy presents the declaration to you in 24 hours, he pays you the F24. Then you go back to the Municipality, but the greenpass still does not unlock. The employee consults your file on her computer: “Sir, I understand that you have not yet paid a fine for no parking …” Then you remain shit. You begin to understand why the governments of the counts and the dragons insisted so much on getting you used to living with a green passport. And you who really believed that they did it for your good, because they cared about your health, and instead they screwed you. Thanks to your compliance, your selfishness, they fucked us all! Perhaps at that point you will realize that those people shouting in the square “No green pass!” they weren’t as morons as you thought they were.

Among the most popular posts (over 22 thousand shares) we find that of October 17, 2021 by the philosopher Diego Fusaro, who reports a quotation mark and a screenshot without adding further details or explanations:

“When the greenpass, which you are proud of, will turn red, preventing you from renewing your identity card because you have not paid the TARI or your driving license because you have exhausted the monthly CO2 quota or to work because you have not paid the IRAP it will be clear to you. , but it will also be late ”. (Antonio Triolo)

The same text published by Diego Fusaro is present in a screenshot, shared via Facebook, which contains the following words: “Soon, through the Green Pass, there will be a tax block, for unpaid taxes and fines !!”.

Because the “tax freeze” story is a hoax

“With the last DPCM the tax block was inserted in the Green Pass” they write in the social posts, but it is the first falsehood. The last DPCM approved shortly before the spread of the hoax is that of October 12, 2021 and does not report in any way information relating to the Green Pass and the elusive tax block.

As we explained in a previous article, the one relating to false – but valid – certificates in the name of Adolf Hitler, it is not possible to invalidate a single Green Pass:

Whether you have a valid Green Pass, from vaccinated or negative to a swab, in the case of positive your green certificate is not updated! If you have taken the test today you will never be sure of being positive by repeating the test the next day, but in the meantime you feel sure that you have a certification to sit next to your friend or colleague with the risk of infecting him.

The only way to invalidate a single Green Pass is to invalidate them en masse revoking private signing keys. This would mean having to recreate all the green certificates previously generated by the revoked key with a new one, forcing all holders of a valid Green Pass to download it again from the official applications. To date, there is no evidence that there has been such a mass blockade.

There is no revocation list

Finally, in Italy there is no revocation list for individual green certificates, unlike what happens in other countries such as France. To explain it is Matteo Flora in a video of 28 October 2021:

As Flora himself makes us understand, to start a sort of revocation list it would be necessary first to approve a change in the Italian regulations and then an IT-level one. We remind you that the Green Pass is checked offline, in fact the VerificationC19 application does not need to connect to a national database.

Finally, by introducing an elusive “tax block”, the Green Pass would obtain a function that could be contested on the constitutional profile, as it would no longer concern the context of the health emergency.

Conclusions

The news spread through social media concerning an alleged “tax freeze” in the Green Pass is without foundation. Even at the IT level, due to the way the entire infrastructure was created, it is not possible to revoke a valid Green Pass even if the person in its possession tests positive for Sars-Cov-2.

