the tax increases for millions of Italians

Using a PostePay card will require a further outlay. We will have to spend more and Poste Italiane explains the reasons for this decision.

PostePay card holders they learned of what is not pleasant news. In fact, it concerns the introduction of a further outlay. A real tax, which is deducted from the account.

It is in particular a specific type of PostePay – since there are several variants – to be subject to this variation. This is Evolution, which is also the most widespread as regards the service used by Poste Italiane, due to the convenience and immediacy offered.

For example, many have opened a PostePay Evolution account at the time for the simple fact of being able to take advantage of an iban on which to have their salary credited. The annual fee due will now no longer correspond to ten euros but to twelve and will concern both old and new users equally.

PostePay, the reasons for the increase

The explanation for this increase came precisely from Poste Italiane, which referred to the need on its part to have to stop the increase in transactions carried out electronically, with cards in particular.

You may also be interested in: Rising bills, 2022 will be tears and blood: how much will we pay

This has led to a directly proportional increase in the costs of providing this service. The cost of commissions remains unchanged depending on whether you withdraw with PostePay from a Poste Italiane counter (in this case it costs nothing, ed) or if you do it from other locations, such as bank branches (you pay two euros ).

You may also be interested in: Rincari, bread never so expensive: and many bakers have to close

You may also be interested in: Poinsettia, it is increasingly impossible to find: “The reason is very serious”

And if at least this will still be a relatively minor increase, the same cannot be said for the need to face heavy increases such as the expenses to be incurred for the increases affecting various basic necessities. These include users of electricity, gas and water, bread and pasta and fuels.