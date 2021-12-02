the tax on expenses eligible for deduction

After 18 months from the publication in the Official Gazette of the Relaunch Decree, thousands of clarifications and answers, as well as changes to the primary legislation, there are still many doubts regarding the 110% tax deductions (superbonus).

Superbonus 110% and IACP: new response from the Revenue Agency

Many of which also concern expenses eligible for deduction depending on the beneficiary. The new answer n. 795/2021 of the Revenue Agency which in this case goes into detail on the Autonomous Institutes of Popular Housing (IAC), or the subjects admitted to the superbonus pursuant to art. 119, paragraph 9 letter c) of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree).

Unlike the other beneficiaries, the IACP, as public bodies, must comply with the provisions of Legislative Decree no. 50/2016 (Code of Public Contracts). For which greater clarity is requested on the costs eligible for tax deduction

The interpellation

In particular, the instant taxpayer asks to know if they are eligible costs:

the expenses incurred for the services carried out by the employees of the IACP for the design, verification and validation of projects, construction management, safety coordination, testing of works, support to the RUP; the expenses incurred for further services to be paid by the Entity provided for by Legislative Decree no. 50/2016: functions of RUP, functions of Contracting Authority (costs for calling and carrying out the tender, cost of commissions and seats for the competition, costs of publishing calls and notices, etc.); in case the aforementioned costs of design, construction management, etc. and for the functions of RUP and contracting authority can be recognized among the costs eligible for tax deduction, if it can be considered suitable, for the purposes of the subsequent assignment of credit pursuant to art. 121 of the Relaunch decree, the invoicing of the same with reference to each individual construction site, or alternatively the question is asked what other method is possible.

Superbonus 110% and IACP: eligible expenses

After having reconstructed the reference regulatory framework, the Revenue Agency recalled its circular no. 24 / E of 2020 in which it was specified that it is necessary to request, both for the purposes of direct use of the Superbonus in the declaration and of the option for the transfer or discount on the invoice:

for energy efficiency interventions, the asseveration by a qualified technician, which allows to demonstrate that the intervention carried out complies with the required technical requirements and the corresponding congruity of the expenses incurred in relation to the subsidized interventions;

for anti-seismic interventions, asseveration by the professionals in charge of structural design, construction management of the structures and static testing. The professionals in charge must also certify the corresponding fairness of the expenses incurred in relation to the subsidized interventions.

The Revenue Agency has repeatedly pointed out that 110% of the expenses incurred for the issuance of the compliance visa as well as the certificates and sworn statements are deductible to the extent of 110%, within the limits set for each intervention, but not only. The Superbonus is also due for certain expenses incurred in relation to the interventions that benefit from the Superbonus, provided, however, that the intervention to which they refer is actually carried out. In particular, it concerns:

expenses incurred for the purchase of materials, design and other related professional expenses, however required by the type of work (for example, carrying out appraisals and inspections, etc.);

any other costs strictly connected to the implementation of the interventions (for example, costs relating to the installation of scaffolding, etc.);

all expenses characterized by an immediate correlation with the interventions that give the right to the deduction

These expenses do not include the fees specifically recognized to the administrator for carrying out the obligations of the condominiums connected to the execution of the works and access to the Superbonus or those of “coordination” of the General Contractor,

Having said this, by answering the first and third question, the Revenue Agency confirmed that the expenses incurred for the services for the design, for the verification and validation of the projects, for the construction management, for the coordination of safety, for the testing of the works, are eligible for Superbonus even if carried out by employees of the organization.

As regards the methods of documentation of the same, the Tax Authority believes that the Superbonus is due, even in the case in which the facilitated interventions are carried out by the aforementioned bodies using their own staff, provided, however, that the costs of the services relating to the facilitated interventions carried out by such personnel are duly documented or recorded at least in internal accounting.

Eligible expenses for the functions of the RUP

With regard to the second question, in line with what has already been stated, AdE confirmed that the “additional” costs related to the services to be borne by the Entity, taking into account the Contract Code, for the functions of the Contracting Authority (costs for calling and the completion of the tender, cost of commissions and seats for the competition, costs of publishing calls and notices, etc.), can contribute to the expenditure limit admitted to the deduction being characterized by an immediate and necessary correlation with the interventions that give the right to deduction as they are mandatory and prodromal to the implementation of the interventions themselves.