the tax on spending limits in the event of splitting

There is talk of superbonus 110% in the event of the demolition and reconstruction of a collaborating unit. Causally we talked about it a few days ago on these pages in an article by our sismabonus expert, ing. Cristian Angeli. The Revenue Agency now also talks about it in response no. 59/2022 in which it deals with the demolition and reconstruction of a building, without an APE, consisting of two real estate units of category F / 2 (collaborators).

Superbonus 110%: the calculation of spending limits

Attention, a detail of no small importance, of the two collaborating units, one of these is “pertinent” to the other. We are therefore faced with the most classic of errors that can be encountered: the building should not be treated as a “multi-family house” comparable to a minimum condominium (art. 119, paragraph 9, letter a) of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020) but as a “single family”. The Revenue Agency has repeatedly clarified that in the calculation of the spending limits, the appurtenances have an independent ceiling only for multi-family buildings.

In the case of single-family buildings, the appurtenances do not, on the other hand, have any autonomous ceiling since they must be considered “incorporated” in the ceiling envisaged for the main unit.

Superbonus 110%: the case submitted to the tax authorities

Here are the main characteristics and the type of intervention submitted by question to the judgment of the Revenue Agency:

building consisting of two collaborating units, one of which is appurtenant;

only one of the two collaborating units is equipped with a heating system (wood firebox);

demolition and reconstruction intervention with volumetric increase and splitting into two residential units (category not excluded);

interventions to reduce seismic risk and energy efficiency including the installation of two heat pumps, one for each building unit;

ancillary interventions for the construction of the electrical and plumbing system, the waste disposal system and the water supply system, for the recovery of rainwater and reuse of the same for the drainage cisterns of the housing units.

The questions are simple but interesting:

what is the spending limit for the aforementioned interventions?

Can the concession also be applied to accessory interventions?

The calculation of spending limits

On the calculation of the spending limits, the Revenue Agency recalled a principle that by now should be peaceful as well as consolidated: in the event of demolition and reconstruction, to be admitted to Superbonus 110%, the intervention must be approved by the One-Stop Building as “building renovation” pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 1, letter d) of Presidential Decree 380 of 2001 (Consolidated Building Act).

An aspect of no small importance on which the Revenue Agency only says that the qualification of building works is up to the Municipality or other competent territorial body in terms of urban classifications. We add that in the event of demolition and reconstruction with a volumetric increase, it is always necessary to pay close attention to the existence of any of the constraints provided for by Legislative Decree no. 42/2004 (Code of cultural heritage). Because if there are constraints, the demolition and reconstruction intervention to be classified as “building renovation” does not allow the possibility to modify anything of the pre-existing building. Therefore, it will not be possible to modify the shape, elevations, grounds and planivolumetric and typological characteristics of the pre-existing building and volume increases are not allowed.

The situation applies to the Land Registry before the superbonus

The Revenue Agency recalled the second of the consolidated principles on the superbonus, namely that in the event that the intervention leads to a different building organization, the situation must always be evaluated at the Cadastre at the beginning of the building interventions and not those resulting at the end some jobs. Principle that applies both in the case of amalgamation (from X real estate units to XY) or splitting (from X real estate units to X + Y).

Energy requalification interventions

At this point we move on to the analysis of the individual types of intervention and we do it from those of energy redevelopment. Meanwhile, the tax authorities recall the third principle according to which the eco-bonus (ordinary or upgraded to 110% can be used only in the event that a pre-existing heating system is also not functioning but can be reactivated through extraordinary maintenance.

This condition is required for all types of interventions that can be facilitated with the exception of the installation of solar collectors for the production of hot water and biomass-powered generators and solar screens. This condition is also required for collaborating buildings, in which the heating system is not functioning.

As regards the calculation of spending limits, the well-known opinion prot. 1156 of 2 February 2021 of the Advisory Commission for the monitoring of the Sismabonus which, in the event of demolition and reconstruction interventions, albeit classified as “building renovation”, admitted that the superbonus for driving and driving energy efficiency interventions does not apply to expenses referring to the part exceeding the pre-construction volume. In this case, the taxpayer has the burden of keeping separate, in terms of billing, the expenses related to the interventions on the ante-operam volume from those referring to the interventions on the enlarged volume or, alternatively, to be in possession of a specific certification. indicating the amounts referable to each intervention, issued by the construction or renovation company or by the construction manager under his own responsibility, using objective criteria.

The EPA and energy improvement

Considering, however, that for the purposes of applying the Superbonus, the driving and driving energy efficiency interventions must ensure, as a whole, the improvement of two energy classes or, where not possible, the achievement of the highest energy class to be demonstrated with the Energy Performance Certificate (APE) before and after the intervention, issued by a qualified technician in the form of the sworn declaration, in the case of demolition and reconstruction interventions with volumetric increase, the conventional post-construction APE must be drawn up considering the building in its final configuration.

On this point, having heard ENEA, the Revenue Agency recalled that, since in the event of the demolition and reconstruction of collaborating units the standard exempts from producing the initial EPA, it is necessary that for energy efficiency interventions it is in any case demonstrated, on the basis of a technical report, which in the initial state the building was equipped with a heating system meeting the technical characteristics provided for by the legislative decree 29 December 2006, n. 311, and that this system is located in the environments in which the energy requalification interventions are carried out, functioning or which can be reactivated with maintenance, even extraordinary.

The spending limits for the eco-bonus 110%

As regards the expenses admitted to the 110% eco-bonus, having met all the requisites required by the law, the deduction is subject to the double condition that:

thermal insulation interventions are also carried out on the opaque vertical, horizontal and inclined surfaces affecting the building envelope with an incidence greater than 25 per cent of the gross dispersing surface of the building itself;

that, at the end of the interventions, the building reaches an energy class in band A.

The interventions to reduce the seismic risk

With reference to the 110% seismabonus interventions, the tax response is much more specific. The Revenue Agency admits that in this case the maximum spending limit admitted to the deduction will be equal to 96,000 euros.

This expenditure limit also includes the costs incurred for the construction of the plants described in the application if these works are strictly connected to the construction and completion of the subsidized intervention. But, the identification of related expenses must be carried out by a qualified technician.

Photovoltaics

A separate topic is the towed intervention relating to the installation of photovoltaic systems and related storage systems. Intervention driven by both the 110% ecobonus and the 110% seismabonus.

In both cases, the law provides for a spending limit not exceeding 48,000 euros per single property unit to be calculated using the following values:

2,400 euros for each kW of nominal power of the solar photovoltaic system;

1,600 euros for each kW of power in the event that it is contextual to a building renovation, new construction or urban renovation, referred to in Article 3, paragraph 1, letters d), e) and f), of the Presidential Decree n. 380 of 2001.

For the storage systems, 1,000 euros are envisaged for each kWh of storage capacity of the aforementioned systems.

The application of this deduction is subject to the condition that:

the installation of the systems is carried out jointly with one of the driving interventions of thermal insulation of opaque surfaces or replacement of air conditioning systems as well as the adoption of anti-seismic measures that give the right to the Superbonus;

is sold in favor of the Energy Services Manager (GSE) Spa in the manner referred to in Article 13, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree 29 December 2003, n. 387, the energy not self-consumed on site or not shared for self-consumption, pursuant to article 42-bis of the decree law 30 December 2019, n. 162, converted, with amendments, by law February 28, 2020, n. 8.

In the aforementioned circular no. 24 / E of 2020, in this regard, it was specified that the aforementioned limits refer to the single real estate unit and refer distinctly to the installation interventions of solar photovoltaic systems and storage systems integrated in the aforementioned systems. Furthermore, in the event that several interventions that can be facilitated are carried out on the same property, the maximum spending limit admitted to the Superbonus is constituted by the sum of the amounts foreseen for each of the interventions carried out.

This is provided that the expenses referring to the various interventions are separately accounted for – since it is not possible to benefit from several concessions for the same expenses – and the formalities specifically provided for in relation to each deduction are respected.

Based on the principles set out above, if, as in the present case, a photovoltaic solar system is installed, together with an anti-seismic “driving” intervention – the maximum spending limit admitted to the Superbonus will be the sum of the amounts provided for each of these interventions, it being understood that – as the anti-seismic intervention is included among the “building renovation” interventions referred to in the aforementioned article 3, paragraph 1, lett. d), of the decree of the President of the Republic n. 380 of 2001 – the reduction envisaged by the same paragraph 5 of article 119 of the Relaunch decree applies.