“The taxi driver David Perry is a hero” – Corriere.it

from Paola De Carolis

Four people arrested, the taxi driver – injured – has already returned home. The terrorism case. Just a month ago, Conservative MP David Amess was assassinated

The name of Emad Al Swealmeen was the man who blew himself up in a taxi in front of the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool on Sunday. A 32-year-old Syrian convert to Christianity with mental disorders Downing Street has summoned the Cobra commission for national emergencies, while investigators in Liverpool in the aftermath of the attack in front of the Women’s Hospital they wonder about the reason for the explosion: the proximity to the commemorations for the fallen? The anniversary of the day of remembrance? For now, the episode is being treated as an act of terrorism.

Four people – all between 20 and 29 – were arrested as part of the investigations. According to the police, the detonated device inside a taxi was of domestic manufacture and Russ Jackson, head of the counter-terrorism unit of the north-west area of ​​the United Kingdom, stressed that the identity of the responsible, died in the flames

, known to the authorities. In fact, in the evening the police made his name known: it is Emad Al Swealmeen, 32 years old.