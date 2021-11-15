“The taxi driver David Perry is a hero” – Corriere.it
Four people arrested, the taxi driver – injured – has already returned home. The terrorism case. Just a month ago, Conservative MP David Amess was assassinated
The name of Emad Al Swealmeen was the man who blew himself up in a taxi in front of the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool on Sunday. A 32-year-old Syrian convert to Christianity with mental disorders Downing Street has summoned the Cobra commission for national emergencies, while investigators in Liverpool in the aftermath of the attack in front of the Women’s Hospital they wonder about the reason for the explosion: the proximity to the commemorations for the fallen? The anniversary of the day of remembrance? For now, the episode is being treated as an act of terrorism.
Four people – all between 20 and 29 – were arrested as part of the investigations. According to the police, the detonated device inside a taxi was of domestic manufacture and Russ Jackson, head of the counter-terrorism unit of the north-west area of the United Kingdom, stressed that the identity of the responsible, died in the flames
, known to the authorities. In fact, in the evening the police made his name known: it is Emad Al Swealmeen, 32 years old.
If the tragedy was averted, it is due to the taxi driver, whom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Mayor of Liverpool have called a hero. he was the one who avoided the disaster at the hospital, he explained to Bbc the first citizen of Liverpool Joanne Anderson. was heroic. Our thanks go to him, as well as to the emergency services and authorities who worked all night to provide the support he needed. The taxi driver, whose name David Perry, returned home after a night in the hospital.
Footage of the explosion shows him exiting the taxi shortly after the explosion and before the car is engulfed in flames. According to the first indications, Perry would have picked up the intentions of the passenger and locked the doors, preventing the man from getting out of the car.
For Boris Johnson, the taxi driver showed extraordinary presence of mind and courage. Just a month ago, in Leigh on Sea, Conservative MP David Amess was murdered in a case that deeply rocked the UK.
November 15, 2021 (change November 15, 2021 | 21:21)
