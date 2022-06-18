The taxi driver who stole a Goya to help widows and pensioners

On March 21, 1961 the National Gallery of London suffered its first, and only to date, robbery. It was nothing more and nothing less than a Goya, specifically the Portrait of the Duke of Wellington. The Police reported through the media that a highly prepared international gang was responsible for the robbery. Nothing could be further from the truth since the author was Kempton Bunton, a 60 year old taxi driver.

This true story inspired director Roger Michell (Notting Hill, morning glory) to make the movie The Dukewith Jim Broadbent Y Helen Mirren as protagonists. This funny and sweet British comedy based on this surprising true case I know premieres this friday Movistar Plus+. The taxi driver asked for the return of the Goya painting 140,000 pounds, but it was not to disappear on a paradisiacal island, but so that retirees would not have to pay to watch television. In countries like the UK public TV is financed with a canon that all citizens have to pay.

His argument was irrefutable, if he didn’t watch the BBC, since he had removed the technical element that allowed it, why did he have to pay the fee? He argued that he watched the two private stations that existed at that time.

kempton addition sent ransom notes saying he would return the work if the government committed to investing more in care for the elderly. What happened next became legendary in the UK. An inspiring story of how one man determined to change the world launched the most unusual crime.

Michell signs this film in which it is hilarious at times and then has to take out the handkerchief to dry the tears due to the tenderness that the characters give off. Great blame for this lies with the great interpretations of Jim Broadbent Y Helen Mirren. incomprehensibly The Duke It premieres directly on platforms without going through theaters, where we can see films that have not the slightest interest.

Luckily platforms like Movistar Plus+ bet on cinematographic diversity (this very week this British film, a Finnish thriller and an American comedy premieres) allows us to enjoy it.

spider-head – Netflix

This film, set in the near future, revolves around two convicts who find themselves held in a scientific facility run by the brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth). The prisoners have implanted a device that administers drugs capable of altering their minds in exchange for commuting their sentences.

Spiderhead is a prison without bars, cells and orange jumpsuits: volunteers are free to be themselves…until they’re not. Sometimes, they are improved versions. What do you need to relax? There is a drug for that. That someone is speechless? For that there is another. But when a relationship between two inmates—Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzie (Jurnee Smollett)-, its road to redemption takes a tremendous turnand Abnesti’s experiments begin to blur the limits of free will.

spider-headbased on the story escape from spiderhead by George Saunders, published in The New Yorker, a psychological thriller that brings together black humor and various genres directed by Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy, Top Gun: Maverick), from the screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (dead pool, welcome to zombieland).

Dear Elizabeth – Movistar Plus+

The winner of the award for best comedy at the 2020 San Diego Film Festival guarantees some laughter as uncomfortable as the embarrassment of others that provokes its protagonist, a tender being for whom, in any case, you cannot help feeling affection. Starring Tony Hale, the film recounts the misadventures of Sid Straw, a man with a boring life to whom the world opens up to when he is elected co-chair of the planning committee for his college reunion. When he learns that all event coordination will take place through Facebook, Sid has to venture into a social network unknown to him…and that’s where find the profile of actress Elizabeth Banks… and many problems.

Based on Michael Kun’s 2003 novel ‘The Locklear Letters’ (but updated for the age of social media), Dear Elizabeth It also features performances by Elisha Cuthbert, Danielle Brooks, Alan Tudyk, Paul Walter Hauser, David Walton and Sarah Chalke.

Centaur- Netflix

film of Daniel Calparsoro. The action follows Rafa (Alex Monner), a thrill-seeker. Hence, he has decided to fight to start a career as a professional motorcycling driver. However, Rafa’s dream is paralyzed when he discovers that the mother of his son has a debt with some drug traffickers. In order to save his wife and protect his family, the protagonist will make his skills as a runner available to this criminal group.

The Wrath of God – Netflix

Luciana’s relatives they are dying one after another mysteriously, and the circle narrows around it. The presence of her boss, an enegmatic writer of suspicious behavior, hangs over the events behind a veil of terror. While he does the impossible to save his sister Valentina, the only relative he has left alive, Luciana stands at a crossroads between reason and death. In the race against time to bring his truth to light, a blood pact is sealed to consummate revenge.

The blind man who did not want to see Titanic – Movistar +

Atypical finnish thriller Winner of the Audience Award at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, directed and written by renowned Finnish filmmaker Teemu Nikki, who takes narration to its technical limits to “make the viewer experience exactly the same as the protagonist.” The leading actor, Petri Poikolainen, suffers like the character, multiple sclerosis and blindness.

Poikolainen plays Jaakko, a man with a severe disability: he is almost blind and dependent on a wheelchair. Jaakko lives alone in a small apartment, is a big fan of movies, keeps a friendly telephone relationship with Sirpa (another lonely soul) and his parents don’t stop calling (although he can’t stand pity). But when circumstances lead him to realize that you should go see your friend, Jaakko is forced to get out of his hole and throw himself into a world full of limitations for someone like him. The adventure can turn into a nightmare…

Dancing for life- Apple TV

To Andrew, a 22-year-old fresh out of college who doesn’t know what to do with his life, he has no choice but to return with his family to New Jersey. Although he does not put it on his resume, he is an expert in putting on a good soiree, which get a job as an entertainer at bar parties mitzvah of his little brother’s classmates. When he befriends a woman named Domino and her daughter Lola, Andrew discovers the future he really wants…even though it may not be his. Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars in this unconventional love story brimming with humanity alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann and two newcomers: Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante.

Father of the Bride – HBO Max

Remake of the movie of the same name. The marriage formed by Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) wonder why your oldest daughterSofia (Adria Arjona), arrives in Miami for a visit. But that’s not her only surprise: has arrived with a new boyfriend, Adam (Diego Boneta). To make matters worse, she informs them that she is engaged, and they have plans for an imminent wedding and they go to live a new life together in Mexico, where his family is from. Sofia’s impending news prevents Billy and Ingrid from telling them their own news: they are getting divorced, but they both agree to delay the announcement and play happy couple for the benefit of the family.