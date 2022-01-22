The TCL 4K Mini LED Smart TV drops to an all-time low: never so cheap

Technology Mini LED has materialized, as expected, in a clear step forward for the Smart TV market. Among the many manufacturers to have effectively implemented the Mini LEDs on their televisions stands TCL, with the Smart TV 4K Mini LED TCL C82 , 55-inch high-end model with technical features that will appeal to many home cinema lovers.









TCL has been active on the Italian market for a short time, but has already been able to distinguish itself. There Smart TV 4K Mini LED TCL C82 it is part of the top of the range of the Chinese company and is distinguished not only by the panel Mini LED, of the Quantum Dot type, but also for very special features such as the integrated webcam to make video calls with Google Duo and, above all the sound system 2.1 Onkyo integrated. These characteristics make the Smart TV 4K Mini LED TCL C82 one of the best Smart TVs on the market in its price range and, thanks to the -29% discount on Amazon on the 55-inch version (model 55C821), it is now possible to buy it at an exceptional price.

TCL Mini LED Smart TV: technical characteristics

The 55-inch TCL C82 4K Mini LED Smart TV stands out for its large size but with extremely thin bezels, all to the advantage of the design. The panel stands out in the technical data sheet Mini LED.

Mini LED technology consists of a series of smaller than normal LEDs, “mini” precisely. This miniaturization allows for greater accuracy in terms of backlighting, with a better contrast (which comes close to that of OLED screens), and one peak brightness higher (much higher than that of OLEDs). The whole is further refined by technology Quantum Dot, which allows an image with more vivid and saturated colors, without smudging.

Then there are some characteristics that will make i happy gamer: for example the 100Hz refresh rate which, combined with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), allows you to substantially increase the fluidity of the game with the latest generation titles and with netx-gen consoles: Playstation 5 and Xbox One X | S Series.

Very interesting the audio compartment which, unlike normal Smart TVs, is very nice: it is a system Onkyo 2.1, with two front speakers and a subwoofer for bass integrated into the rear of the television. There connectivity of the TCL C82, on the other hand, is guaranteed by four HDMI 2.1 ports and one USB 2.0, support for WiFi 5 and, of course, Bluetooth.

As for the smart partFinally, there is little to say: this TCL is one Android TV, so there is no shortage of apps for streaming thanks to the Google operating system.

TCL Mini LED Smart TV: the Amazon offer

The list price of the TCL C82 4K Mini LED Smart TV, despite the exceptional technical data sheet and the many additional features, is extremely competitive: the 55-inch model (55C821) costs 1,399.99 euros. Considering that it is a model that was born for compete with OLEDs, it’s not as high a price as it might seem.

Today, however, there is the possibility to buy this top-of-the-range Smart TV at an unprecedented price, which makes it a “must” for audio-video lovers: the TCL C82 model 55-inch 4K Mini LED Smart TV (55C821) is in fact available for only 999 euros (-400.99 euros, -29%) on Amazon.

TCL 4K Smart TV – Mini LED Technology – 55 inches – Android TV