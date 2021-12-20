the team does not leave for Udine

According to Ansa there are some cases of positivity in the group and further swabs are being done

The Salernitana will not leave today for Udine, where tomorrow is expected for the last match of the first round of Serie A against Udinese. The Ansa reports it explaining that the decision was made in relation to some cases of positivity to Covid in the team group. Waiting for more molecular swabs on the rest of the players and staff, it was the health company to block the transfer to Friuli.

The results of the latest tests on the grenade team group are expected in the evening and in the best of hypotheses, if no other cases should emerge that prevent the trip, Salernitana will reach Udine on Tuesday morning, a few hours before the start of the game scheduled for 18.30.

THE COMPANY: “PROTOCOL APPLIED”

“The US Salernitana 1919 announces that following the positive Covid-19 by a football player, the ASL of Salerno has absolutely forbidden to make the team travel for the trip to Udine with a scheduled flight as well as scheduled “. This is what the grenade company has made known through a press release published on its official website. “Following this, the protocol currently in force was applied and all members of the team group underwent molecular swabs in the afternoon. If the swabs were negative, the company has already arranged for the team to depart for tomorrow with a flight private. Further updates will follow in the next few hours “.