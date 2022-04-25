The team does not show its face and falls thrashed against Guatemala

The team showed one of its worst versions under the command of Hugo Pérez and fell thrashed against Guatemala, which dominated most of the match in San José, California.

El Salvador did not show its face for this commitment and not even the microcycles helped it to be connected to the level that Guatemala showed in the process of renewal.

The dominance of the rival was enough for him to score three goals and sentence the blue and white team who did not have clarity in their offensive idea against the chapines.

The superiority of the Guatemalan game was evident from minute 25. José Morales took advantage of the counterattack to score the 1-0 for his team and the explosion of his fans.

Hugo Pérez could not find answers and the offensive connection did not stop weighing with Kevin Reyes, Jairo Henríquez and Christian Gil as a point of reference but without aim.

JUDGMENT

The first half was for Guatemala, but although the Salvadoran coach made changes, the movements could not make up for what they showed on the field and in a matter of five minutes, Óscar Santís scored a double to finish sinking the Salvadoran hopes.

Then the chapines played with the elements in their favor. Long possessions, the calm that the result meant to them in the face of blue and white desperation, who heard how the stadium began to chant to the rhythm of “olé” every time Guatemala had possession of the game.

The Salvadorans began to press for at least one goal and Nelson Blanco had the clearest in 70 minutes after a counterattack but the shot went wide.

Without character and without soul, the team found no answers and at 75’Steven Robles, from outside the area, concluded the unexpected Guatemalan win. The selection has a lot to analyze in the coming days.