The team draws with Jamaica and is out of Qatar 2022

The Savior did not find the ball in the second half gave up the advantage on the scoreboard and Jamaica saved the point. Both teams had to settle for a tie in which the blue and white had fortune on their side on several occasions. However, Zavaleta gave life to Hugo Pérez’s men in the first half with a goal that was not enough to take the three points. El Salvador is out of Qatar 2022.

El Salvador started winning from the 21st minute after a center by Calvillo in which Zavaleta beat the back of the entire Jamaican defense for the visiting opening. Until then the clearest had been for Jamaica, who tried to take advantage of the speed of their wingers to score, without enough luck.

The team had a difficult start. In the first minutes the constant attacks of the Jamaican team, which did not give respite to the Salvadoran defense, forced to burst and with little possession. And it is that in just seven minutes, Leon Bailey had the clearest after leaving Mario González on the road but in the definition, the timely appearance of Ronald Rodríguez avoided the goal.

The nationals responded at 11′ with a shot from outside the area by Narciso Orellana that the goalkeeper sent the corner kick.

The pressure gave way for the blue and white at 21′, after this header by Eriq Zavaleta:

But in the second half, Jamaica turned to attack and took the medicancha from El Salvador, who was out of place in the complement, something that Gray took advantage of to score the equalizer on the scoreboard at 71′. Hugo Pérez’s men suffered in the closing and did not have enough capacity to score the second. With the result, the blue and white team officially says goodbye to Qatar 2022.