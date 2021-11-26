“The team has improved above all in one aspect, today was not easy”

Nicolò Frustalupi, technician of the Naples Spring, made statements at the end of the match against Lecce won by 1 to 0. The following is highlighted:

A team that has learned to suffer: it manages to bring home the result despite the absences.

“Today we suffered a lot, even too much, we were lucky because our goalkeeper made two / three important interventions. Idasiak is our strong point. The boys gave everything, we knew that Lecce came from an important defeat and that they would have We were evenly matched, we suffered a bit too much in the second half, the game was ugly from an aesthetic point of view, but with a great heart, compactness and desire to take the points home. “

Second place or 11 points away from the relegation zone: what pleases you most?

“The ranking leaves the time it finds, I have to watch game by game, my job is to improve the lads. As we all know, we come from primvaera 2, the company’s goal was to keep the category. As mentioned, we have to think about the game. per game “.

Where has this team improved?

“Above all in the compactness, in the awareness of being in this championship because at the beginning we didn’t think we were in a championship like this, we came from Spring 2. We had to show that we know how to stay, I think we are succeeding. At certain levels, we need to help one with the other, from the goalkeeper to the attacker. I am anxious that the boys learn it and from this point of view in the last few games I have seen this improvement “.

Indications from defense and attack.

“The absences are important, but during the championship there will be others, so you have to learn to make up for it. Mercury did well, in this situation it was not easy, with the wind, with the ball that was a dancer. Cioffi gave his contribution, Mane replaced Costanzo well in defense. But I don’t like talking about individuals, but about the team. We need to improve up front, we only had a couple of chances today: a great shot by Cioffi, little else. Today the result counted a lot, I knew that it would have been a difficult match. “

Is there satisfaction for some players to be called up for the first team?

“For the boys it was a great experience, it was a difficulty with Barba and Cioffi who played already today. They went as they should go, with just one training session it was not easy. The experience in Europe was fantastic, it is normal that the Primavera must give the boys the first team needs. “



