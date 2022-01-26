the team tells about Stranger of Paradise

Waiting to be able to return to wield the weapons of the powerful Warriors of Light in Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, we had the opportunity to interview again, and exclusively in Italy, the team responsible for this reinterpretation in salsa action of the first, legendary final fantasy. Our microphones have alternated the director Daisuke Inoue, producer Jin Fujiwara, and Fumihiko Yasuda at the head of Koei Tecmo: the chat focused almost entirely on the development of the gameplay, and the authors’ responses did nothing but further highlight the considerable attention placed in the playful sector of the adventures of Jack Garland (a depth that was already evident from the demo we had way to test: at this link you can read our Final Fantasy Origin test). The preview of the new story trailer also allowed us to meet two characters well known to fans of the original Final Fantasy, namely Princess Sarah and the dark elf Astos, suitably reinterpreted within Stranger of Paradise. No delay: we leave the description of the key elements of the production to the words of the authors.

Jobs and level design

Everyeye.it: I would like to focus on Jobs and their differences. The Red Mage for example, use ranged and melee attacks. Do you think the most balanced classes are the ones that mix both skills?

Inoue: Much depends on the players and their personal style of play. For example, there may be users who prefer to start attacking from a distance, or others who may find it more difficult to adequately read the situation from afar, and therefore prefer a close approach. There are classes like Red Mage that allow both approaches, but personally I don’t think there is one style that is actually better than another: it all depends on how the player chooses to approach the experience.

Everyeye.it: We know that there is the possibility of combining multiple jobs together, and switching between them to maximize combos. Did you find more efficient combinations than the others during your tests?

Yasuda: First of all, the original Final Fantasy already had a pretty clear definition in regards to the management of jobs and the resources they needed. We have recalibrated everything within Stranger of Paradise, but we still started with the foundations laid by Final Fantasy. Then we came to the conclusion that if a job can do it all, then it will no longer be fun for the player to experiment with gameplay. Therefore we have conceived some areas in which specific jobs are more functional than others, so that the user can resort to the weapons at his disposal to understand how to advance more easily.

Maybe using a different job, or gathering friends for multiplayer who take advantage of other classes. Personally I have not found a stronger combination than the others in the game. I really like the Samurai, for the way he releases his power from him and does a great deal of combos. However, if you encounter very fast enemies, they will not give the Samurai time to complete his assaults, which is why the combination with the Monk can be effective, since it is a more agile class.

Everyeye.it: Can you tell us about level design? What is the balance you have adopted in freedom of movement, shortcuts and linearity?

Inoue: I think giving the player too much freedom would dilute the action and the battles. This is why we made sure that users had to follow a path that was to some extent determined. However, within this path there may be shortcuts for the player to take. The presence of save points is also very important in this sense, so that users can go back to those checkpoints and follow a different approach. We therefore tried to balance similar level design functionality.

Everyeye.it: Let’s focus on the development process of such a complex playful work, in which there are multiple aspects to evaluate. For example: when you create a level, how do you work to choose the positioning of the enemies in a certain area, their type to better balance the level of difficulty?

Inoue: Certainly the positioning of the enemies is crucial, but I think the balance between the more hardcore and the more relaxed phases. For example, after the player has calmly walked a relatively safe path, we want them to notice a group of enemies and pause to consider whether it is worth diving into the fray, or whether they need to go back to prepare better. It is a way of thinking similar to that of a role-playing game, in terms of managing the resources available: we have taken this way of conceiving game design to transpose it into a dynamic action.

Boss, Multiplayer, Characters

Everyeye.it: Let’s talk a little about the bosses: in the course of our previous tests we were able to battle with two great bosses. What can you tell us more about their creation in terms of patterns?

Yasuda: In my opinion the boss fights are one of the main elements of the game, on which we also spent a lot of time. As for their characteristics, you will find both humanoid bosses and gigantic monsters: all these clashes will be very different in terms of action patterns, which will vary according to the type of creatures you will face.

Moving on to combat skills, we followed two equally important paths: on the one hand we wanted the player to experiment as much as possible during the battles, while on the other we wanted the boss fights to represent a real and proper for the users “teaching“. We wanted players to learn from bosses. This second point in particular is very important, because the user can learn new ways to play by learning to face enemies.

Everyeye.it: For now we have only been able to alternate two Jobs: in the advanced stages will we be able to use three or four jobs during a fight?

Inoue: This is undoubtedly an aspect that we have considered for a long time while working on game design. In the end we decided that two jobs to use alternately was the best choice. We also thought about the possibility of inserting the switch between three or four jobs, but then there was the risk that the player would feel too sure of himself.

The possibility of doing everything with excessive simplicity would have made him less attentive during the progress, and after long tests we realized that being able to alternate only two jobs represented the best solution for the balance of the game.

Yasuda: When we made this decision we also considered the presence of multiplayer. If three players could have alternated between three or four jobs during the battles, the fights would have become excessively chaotic.

Everyeye.it: Speaking of multiplayer, we already know that it will allow up to three players to join forces and make their way through the iconic monsters of Final Fantasy, but how will this affect progress related to the main campaign? Will three friends be able to simultaneously start the game and complete the story together, or will each of them have their own world to save?

Inoue: Players will be able to try their hand at Stranger of Paradise from the beginning in the company, but there will be times during the journey when we want users to protect their world alone. Progress in one’s world does not affect that of others.

However, if for example you venture into a dungeon that you haven’t completed in your world as a guest, this dungeon will be complete in your game. In any case, there will be parts of the adventure that can be completed together with other Warriors of the Light, but not the whole game.

Everyeye.it: Can you tell us a little more about how you reworked Sarah and Astos?

Fujiwara: It was quite a complex job. Let’s start with Sarah, of which we only had one concept art signed by Yoshitaka Amano (editor’s note: if you want to learn more, take a look at our special on Yoshitaka Amano). In Stranger of Paradise we reinterpreted her in a more thorough way, we used some lines that she uttered in the first Final Fantasy to elaborate her personality, in such a way as to outline a character more consistent with modern times.

Regarding Astos, we preferred to distance ourselves from the original version. In fact, he would only fight the Warriors of Light, and nothing else. He didn’t even have many lines, so ours is a totally original reinterpretation of the character. He is a dark elf, and at the time of the first Final Fantasy he was not represented in much detail. For the reworking of him in Stranger of Paradise, however, we asked ourselves more questions. We wondered “if a dark elf existed, what would he look like?“Therefore, we have built a more detailed and complex picture from these questions.