The Team-Type of the best players in Ligue 1.
FIFA 23 was officially released this Friday, September 30, 2022. In recent weeks, EA Sports has unveiled the player ratings for this new opus. Looking for the best team in Ligue 1? Do not panic, 90min offers you the XI of the best players of our good old French championship.
Arriving free at PSG in July 2021, Gianluigi Donnarumma had a very mixed first season in Paris. Nevertheless, he remains a very talented goalkeeper who aspires to become the best in his position in the coming years. Nevertheless, Christophe Galtier has given him his confidence in the Parisian cages this season, to the detriment of Keylor Navas.
On this FIFA 23, he has an overall rating of 88, just like his Costa Rican teammate.
During his first season at PSG, Achraf Hakimi did not experience the same performance as he had at Borussia Dortmund or Inter Milan. This will have earned him a lower overall score than last season. EA Sports gave it a rating of 84 on this FIFA 23.
Under the orders of Christophe Galtier, the Moroccan evolves to his favorite position: right piston. Hoping that this new season will allow him to show the full extent of his talent.
At PSG since 2013, Marquinhos has taken on a new dimension to the point of becoming one of the best in his position today.
With a score of 88, the Parisian captain is the best central defender in Ligue 1. No doubt he will do the trick in defense in your team!
Presnel Kimpembe has been one of FIFA’s sure values for years! The PSG-trained player is a much-loved element of the game’s fans and is often found in user squads.
Rated at 83, he has perfect statistics for your rearguard: 80 speed, 83 defense or 86 physics.
Arrived in the last hours of the summer transfer window 2021, Nuno Mendes had been recruited to compensate for the long absence of Juan Bernat on the left side of the defense. A year later, the Portuguese full-back convinced everyone and established himself as one of the best left-backs in Europe.
The 20-year-old completes this 100% Parisian defense with a rating of 80.
Reference to his position in Ligue 1 and in Europe, Marco Verratti could not be forgotten in this XI. With a rating of 87, he is the best midfielder in the French championship.
In France since 2012, the Italian international (49 caps) is the perfect player to allow you to have control of the ball.
Last season, Seko Fofana was the revelation of Ligue 1. The powerful Ivorian midfielder was the key man in the good season for RC Lens, which finished seventh in the championship. Courted by PSG this summer, he recently extended his adventure with the Blood and Gold until 2025.
His card at 81 should evolve during the season in view of his performance.
After three seasons in Lille marked by a title of champion of France won in 2021, Renato Sanches joined the Capital this summer for 12 million euros.
EA Sports gave him an overall rating of 80. His fairly complete card, with 82 in speed, 84 in passing or even 84 in physicality, should be used in many teams at the start of the game, like every year.
After a disappointing season at PSG, Lionel Messi finally seems to flourish in the capital. The seven-time Ballon d’Or has already found the net several times at the start of the season and seems very fulfilled accompanied by Neymar and Mbappé.
Despite a lower rating compared to the previous edition, the Pulga remains one of the best players in FIFA 23. He is rated at 91.
Kylian Mbappé’s card still risks breaking controllers! 92 in dribbling, 89 in shooting, 80 in passing and above all, 97 in speed! He is unsurprisingly the fastest player in this FIFA 23.
Only four other players have the same rating as the Parisian on this FIFA 23, namely 91: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi.
Unlike his two teammates in attack, Neymar Jr has not crossed the 90 mark. The Brazilian has an overall score of 89 on this new opus.
Nevertheless, his card remains very good: 87 in speed, 83 in shooting, 85 in passing and 93 in dribbling with the five stars of technical gestures as well as bad footing. He still risks hurting the opposing defenses!
Listen to Top 90, the 90min show in which we discuss football in the form of top lists! Rankings, combined XI, Frankenplayer, our opinions for each episode to establish the ultimate list at the end. In this seventh episode with Davy Diamond, Quentin Gesp and Alexis Amsellem, we make our list of 26 Blues for the 2022 World Cup! ! Click here to subscribe to the podcast