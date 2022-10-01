The Team-Type of the best players in Ligue 1.

On this FIFA 23, he has an overall rating of 88, just like his Costa Rican teammate.

Under the orders of Christophe Galtier, the Moroccan evolves to his favorite position: right piston. Hoping that this new season will allow him to show the full extent of his talent.

With a score of 88, the Parisian captain is the best central defender in Ligue 1. No doubt he will do the trick in defense in your team!

Rated at 83, he has perfect statistics for your rearguard: 80 speed, 83 defense or 86 physics.

The 20-year-old completes this 100% Parisian defense with a rating of 80.

In France since 2012, the Italian international (49 caps) is the perfect player to allow you to have control of the ball.

His card at 81 should evolve during the season in view of his performance.

EA Sports gave him an overall rating of 80. His fairly complete card, with 82 in speed, 84 in passing or even 84 in physicality, should be used in many teams at the start of the game, like every year.

Despite a lower rating compared to the previous edition, the Pulga remains one of the best players in FIFA 23. He is rated at 91.

Only four other players have the same rating as the Parisian on this FIFA 23, namely 91: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi.

Nevertheless, his card remains very good: 87 in speed, 83 in shooting, 85 in passing and 93 in dribbling with the five stars of technical gestures as well as bad footing. He still risks hurting the opposing defenses!



