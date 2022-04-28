the team where he will continue his career is…

This Monday, April 25, it was confirmed that defender Antonio Rudiger will be a Real Madrid player from next season, that is, from July 2022. The official announcement is still missing, since it will be made at the end of May when all activity ends.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rudiger has reached an agreement for four seasons without knowing the amounts, but we know that he will arrive as a free agent, without having to pay for his signature.

From Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel had confirmed this Sunday 24 that his compatriot was leaving the club, which he had announced to him in a private chat.

Even the 12.2 million euros per year offered by Chelsea could not convince Rudiger to continue. However, the German’s arrival at Real Madrid will cause some forced departures but they weren’t expected.

Two home players, away

And as is the case in these cases, those who have to pay are the young people of the quarry. In detail, these are two football players Rafael Marín Zamora and Víctor Chust, who had chances to get into the first team and try to get lucky.

Marín is a subsidiary team leader and his surroundings, as detailed by As, rejected offers from other clubs to see what Real Madrid wanted. He is 19 years old and measures 1.91 and has a contract until 2024.

He hasn’t made his debut in the first division yet but it seems that there is already a date for it: this Saturday April 30 against Espanyol at the Bernabéu stadium, since neither Militao nor Nacho will be there.

In the case of Víctor Chust, the defender is also currently at Cádiz CF and made his debut last season for Madrid’s first team, playing a total of three games.

Real Madrid promised him that, if they couldn’t give him a safe place (which is now unlikely) in the 2022-23 season, they would offer him an accessible exit, with a price not exceeding one million euros. for the club that wants him.

Mention for Militao

Apart from these two boys who, because of their youth and because Real Madrid is a buying club, cannot be there, a current holder sees his presence in defense in danger: Eder Militao.

The Brazilian is one of the two central defenders with David Alaba, but Madrid will bet on the German duo Alaba-Rudiger and thus the former Sao Paulo and Porto player would be relegated to third place, on the bench. We’ll have to see what Ancelotti decides, but that already looks like a problem.