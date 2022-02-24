The teams that refuse to play the Qatar 2022 playoff in Russia

2022-02-24
Through a statement, the Swedish Football Federation, the Polish Federation and the Federation of the Czech Republic, formally asked not to play against Russia the play-off of the World Cup in his country.
And it is that the Poland-Russia was scheduled to be played in Moscow and the Ssweden-Czech Republic in solna. The Swedes and other winners would meet on Polish or Russian soil, depending on the winner of the first match.
“Based on the current alarming situation due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including the security situation, the Football Federations of Poland (PZPN), Sweden (SvFF) and the Czech Republic (FACR) express their firm position that the matches of playoffs to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, scheduled for March 24 and 29, are not played on the territory of Russia,” the statement said.
Along the same lines, they report: “The signatories of this petition do not consider traveling and playing there. The military escalation that we observe implies serious consequences and considerably diminishes the security of our national teams and official delegations”.
“As a consequence, we expect FIFA and UEFA to react immediately and come up with alternative venue solutions so that these playoff matches can be played,” he concludes.
Now everything will be left in the hands of the highest soccer entities, who will have to negotiate and get Russia of their country to play the playoffs.