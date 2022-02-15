the teaser of the film by Baz Luhrmann with Austin Butler

The King is about to return thanks to the highly anticipated biopic of Baz Luhrmann: Elvis. Waiting for the first trailer, which will be launched on Thursday, the director has just shared a teaser showing us for the first time Austin Butler as the King of Rock.

Watch the first teaser of Baz Luhrmann’s film

Biopic long postponed and, as often pointed out by the director, the film represents a bit of the life project of the creator of films much loved by the general public such as Moulin Rouge! And Australia. An unmissable appointment for music lovers and biopics lovers, Elvis will tell the story of the legendary singer from Mississippi who managed to revolutionize the sound of an era with his songs and his gestures.

Unforgettable and unforgettable icon that, as often happened, Elvis Presley said goodbye to his audience prematurely (he was 42 years old) after so many physical problems and due to drug abuse.

Baz Luhrmann’s film will explore the origins of the Elvis Presley myth: from humble beginnings to global success.

In Elvis, in addition to Austin Butler, we will also see Tom Hanks, who will play the role of Colonel Tom Parker, the manager of Elvis and Olivia DeJonge who will instead play Priscilla Presley, the wife of Elvis. Joining them will also be Kodi Smit-McPhee, David Wenham, Luke Bracey, Dacre Montgomery and Xavier Samuel.

We do not yet know exactly when the film will be released in Italian cinemas, so we just have to wait for Thursday when the trailer will be released because we will certainly have some more information about it. In the United States, the film was scheduled to hit theaters on June 24 this year.