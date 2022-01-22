the teaser of the series inspired by Joe Exotic

Joe Vs Carole is the title of the series, coming to Peacock, dedicated to the diatribe between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Only a few years ago, in 2020, the Netflix docu-series Tiger King, which recounts the private and judicial events that involved Joe Exotic And Carole Baskin for the construction of a zoo.

The story of the two eccentric and controversial characters is now the protagonist of a fictional series entitled Joe vs Carole, which will be released in 2022, produced by OneMedia which will arrive on the Peacock streaming platform. Yesterday the official OneMedia channels released the first teaser of the series, which will consist of eight episodes.

Showrunner of the series, taken from the Wondery podcast that inspired the Netflix series itself, will be Etan Frankel. To interpret Joe Exotic And Carole Baskin they will be John Cameron Mitchell And Kate McKinnon.

The cast of the series will also be present Kyle MacLachlan, best known actor for his role as Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks, which in Joe vs Carole will play Howard Baskin, Carole’s husband.

The story of Joe vs Carole it will focus on the battle that Carole Baskin he undertakes against his partner Joe Exotic after discovering he is breeding tigers and big cats for profit. Carole herself, however, has a controversial past and Joe Exotic will take advantage of it to try to demonstrate to everyone the hypocrisy of his accuser.

The series will be released in Peacock on 3rd March. The streaming platform has entered into an agreement with Sky and, by the end of the year, Peacock products should be available on Sky and NowTV also in Italy. The streaming platform is known for being free and for requiring the user to watch five minutes of advertising every sixty minutes of broadcast.

A fictional Joe Exotic series was originally designed by Amazon Prime Video and was supposed to star Nicolas Cage, but the project was eventually canceled.

