the teaser trailer and the first images of the new Don’t open that door

The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is produced by Fede Alvarez and co-writer of the 1974 original, Kim Henkel. Directed by David Blue Garcia. Texas Chainsaw Massacre will debut streaming on Netflix on February 18th.

It was 1974.horror it was changing. It had already changed, thanks to the advent of George Romero and his zombie. But to contribute in a fundamental way to its mutation, a film capable of an equally strong impact and influence arrived in cinemas: Do not open that door from Tobe Hooper, one of the most cited, loved, imitated horror films of all time, capable of a radicalism that still strikes today, let alone almost fifty years ago.

As it was inevitable, in addition to countless indirect filiations, Do not open that door had numerous direct: a first sequel signed again by Hooper in 1986, a second sequel in 1990 and a third in 1994. And then the reboot produced by Michael Bay with Jessica Biel starring in 2003, the prequel to Jonathan Liebesman of 2006, the 3D version with a young woman Alexandra Daddario in 2013 and then the origin story of Leatherface arrived in 2017.

A lot, but never enough for fans, or for those who want to continue exploiting the mythical potential of the film by Hooper and its bloody protagonist: and in fact, the February 18, 2022 will debut on streaming on Netflix a new Don’t open that door, of which we show you the first teaser trailer.

The new film in the saga, which is to be considered a direct sequel to the original, as it was for the 3D one, is produced by Faith Álvarez and the co-writer of the 1974 original, Kim Henkel. Instead, there is the director David Blue Garcia, American director to his second work after his 2018 debut entitled Tejano. Together with the credit line Rodo Sayagues, Álvarez (who in the past had already worked on another mythical horror genre with the remake of The House by Raimi) was also the author of the subject of the film, later developed into a screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin.

In the cast of the film we will find Sarah Yalkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Neil Hudson, Jessica Allain, Olwen Fouéré, Jacob Latimore and Alice Krige

Don’t open that door: the teaser trailer for the movie coming to Netflix

After hiding for nearly half a century, Leather Face returns to terrorize, hitting some young idealistic friends who accidentally interfere with his occult world in a remote Texas town.

Melody (Sarah Yarkin) and young sister Lila (Elsie Fisher) travel with friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson) to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, to start a new and visionary business venture. But their dream turns into a nightmare when they unwittingly disturb Leather Face, the deranged serial killer who continues to haunt the inhabitants of the area with his legacy of blood. Among them is Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the only survivor of the infamous 1973 massacre who is determined to get revenge.